This Is What Beyonce and Jay-Z’s New Villa Looks Like

If we first start talking about how rich Beyonce and Jay-Z are, we’re only opening doors.

We’d love to kick in the doors of the new villa Beyoncé and Jay-Z just bought.

200 million for the new facility

Probably not the best idea, because if we look at the price tag of the new villas, repairing the doors would probably already cost a fortune. Queen B and Jay-Z paid at least US$200 million for their new location in Malibu. This price tag makes the villa the second most expensive villa in the United States. And that too when Queen B can’t even enjoy her recent purchase at this point. The beloved singer is currently working on her Renaissance tour, with which she will soon visit the Netherlands.

typical business men and women

If you think that Mr. And Mrs. Carter won the grand prize for this villa, so you’re wrong. The massive white villa was originally for sale for $295 million, but Queen B and Jay-Z, being true business men, have paid just $95 million off the price. We Dutch people can learn a lot from this kind of bargaining practice in the average foreign market. The house comes in an area of ​​30,000 sq ft and additionally has 8 acres of land and a view of the Pacific Ocean.

the villa looks like

The villa designed by Japanese master architect Tadao Ando is therefore very exclusive in terms of price tag. But that doesn’t mean we don’t have access to the villa. In contrast, the ‘Top Closing’ account has all the information on the fattest villas in the United States. So we’ve already taken a look, and let’s put it this way: If we were sitting with 200 million in our bank, we’d know that too. enjoy.