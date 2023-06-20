



When Beyoncé thinks about a tour, you know it’s going to be big, crazy, and fabulous. One more thing you know for sure: Tickets are going to be expensive. For two sold-out shows at the Johan Cruyff Arena, visitors paid a minimum of €62.60, rising up to €2,706 for VIP tickets. So the big question is, what is that change, this kind of renaissance journey?

We checked it for you. And spoiler: We think Blue Ivy’s pocket money could be stretched a bit.

This is what Beyoncé deserves with her Renaissance Tour

A ticket to Beyoncé comes with a hefty price tag. The most expensive ticket for Renaissance Travel costs €2706. For that money you get some nice extras, like a place up front and a private toilet. Still good, if you reduce about 3K to see your idol.

Of course, Queen B also spends a lot while on tour. The world’s best dancers (including daughter Blue Ivy), impressive artwork and huge stage productions – not to mention the countless designer items created for the show.

Still, it appears to be making quite a profit at the end of the line. trade journal forbes did the math and came up with 1.9 billion turnover Renaissance travel. 57 shows The plans that have been made are almost sold out. In addition to ticket sales forbes Estimates also include VIP packages and merchandising.

Counting of forbes is that Queen B takes home a large portion of the business income and 80% of ticket sales, Estimates put 20% of ticket sales towards the cost of the tour. Renaissance will likely be Beyoncé’s highest-grossing concert tour to date—probably more than all of her previous concert tours combined.

With this turnover, she dethroned Taylor Swift, who 1.6 billion She is seen earning from her era tour. Yet Beyoncé just adds a shovelful (of 500 million) on top. And with this there is no problem in buying their new villa.