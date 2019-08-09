This is what happens to your body if you walk on an empty stomach in the morning

This is clear: we must maintain a physical exercise routine every day that is suitable for us to counteract a sedentary lifestyle. Many studies have shown that staying active, even if minimally Walk 7,000 to 10,000 steps dailyNot only keeps us fit, but also relaxes the mind and reduces the risk of dying prematurely.

The benefits of walking every day are obvious. The question for some people is whether they can be maximized in any way. Especially if the time of day affects it. Indeed, several scientific studies have been published in recent years that attempt to decide What is the best time of day to exercise or take a walk?To make good use of the free time that work responsibilities leave us with.

In this sense, trainer Jean-Luc Riham, wellness expert at La Bobadilla at the Royal Hideaway luxury hotel, recommends doing a little exercise every day, and doing it in the morning before breakfast. He explains that physical activity or go on an empty stomachProvides “numerous benefits for physical and mental well-being”.

The specialist works as a “Wealth Expert” in the Sierra de Loza in Granada, an ideal place to practice any physical activity outside. “Walking is essential for any person to achieve physical and mental balance. If it is also combined with a pleasant environment such as forests, mountains, trails or the sea, the walking experience can become a source of pleasure and a way of growth.” goes.” Longevity,” says Reham 20 minutes,

About doing it on an empty stomach they say that it contributes and even “multiplies” the benefits of walking, In particular, indicate the following:

Helps improve cardiovascular system

Strengthens the cardio-respiratory system and provides oxygen to the system

Maintains the necessary balance of our digestive system

reduce stress

Protects us and helps with diseases like diabetes

And, in particular, running on aids can speed up metabolism and increase fat elimination, because at night the body has no glucose and turns to fat reserves for energy.

However, go on an empty stomach Enjoying these health benefits is not a prerequisite. And even less so without proper consultation from our health professional, who will know our specific circumstances (for example, in cases of nutritional deficiency, low blood pressure or other pathologies) and how going without eating beforehand can affect us. .

This is what is clear walk normally, an exercise accessible to everyone, is essential for the reasons mentioned and many others. For example, because it strengthens bones, muscles and joints. This also improves blood flow.

Additionally, it appears to improve sleep quality and mood. On the other hand, it helps reduce levels of LDL cholesterol (“bad” cholesterol) and triglycerides, and even reduces the risk of suffering from certain types of cancer related to a sedentary lifestyle and obesity. Is.

With all these benefits, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to move. As far as quantity is concerned, it is advisable to start with a 30-minute walk a day to strengthen your legs. The World Health Organization recommends walking for at least half an hour per day, although it also encourages walking 10,000 steps per day.

However, there are studies that show that even walking a little less can have health benefits. Recent research analyzing data from about 227,000 people found that the more you walk, the greater the benefits, but they didn’t set any clear upper limit. In fact, walking just 2,337 steps per day reduced the risk of heart disease, which could take just 25 minutes. You may be interested: 10,000 steps a day was always a myth, science explains it