This is what Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s family looks like





In case you missed it (we don’t know how): Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting their first child together. The couple announced the gender of the baby yesterday. So there’s a new member in the family, but what about Kourtney and Travis’ blended family now?

We explain it for you.

Family of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

There are now eight people in Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s family, but there will soon be nine. In iconic fashion, Kourtney announces her pregnancy to the world by pointing to a clip flash 182, Yesterday it was time for the gender reveal, where it became clear that Kourtney’s unborn child is a boy.

So there will be an additional addition to the family, which includes parents Travis and Kourtney and six children.

courtney’s kids

From 2006 to 2015, Kourtney was in a relationship with Scott Disick, with whom she had three children. Kourtney is already the proud mother of Mason Disick (13), Penelope Disick (10) and Raina Disick (8).

children of travis barker

Travis had two children, Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17, from a previous marriage to Shanna Moakler. Travis is also very close to his stepdaughter from a previous relationship. That’s why Etiana de la Hoya (24) is also a part of this family.

Travis’ kids are definitely in a very different phase than Kourtney’s kids. For example, 19-year-old Landon Barker is in a relationship with Charli D’Amelio, which means he makes regular red carpet appearances.

Now that Travis and Kourtney are in a relationship, that’s a family of eight look. And soon the ninth part will be added to it. Luckily, the family mix-up went smoothly from the very first moment. Kourtney and Travis had been good friends for years, so when the spark struck, the kids got along well. It saves a lot of awkward introductions.