This is what La Gilbertona looked like in her youth, an LGBT influencer who died of pneumonia

La Gilbertona, at 88, is one of the most viral characters in Culiacán (Photo: Clipping)

Gilberto Salomon Vazquez, better known as gilbertonHe died on March 14, 2024, due to complications arising from pneumonia. Just a few days ago, rumors of his death started circulating on social media.

The influencer had refuted everything that was said on the Internet, with a message that circulated on the networks a few days ago and that reassured his followers for a moment: “Dear viewers, I share this video with all those I give it to those who know me. What kind of people are there, I am already dead. I’m on the backfoot here… don’t want to make money from me, because I’m more lively… Here I am alive, thank God.”,

However, his followers were surprised when one of his friends and associates, pavel morenoUnfortunate death confirmed.

“Gilberto passed away about an hour ago. Now they can say that Gilberto died, His funeral will be held at a funeral home here in Culiacan, Sinaloa. Yesterday he was very unwell, I spoke to him yesterday, he was able to talk very little. And today is already gone. La Gilbertona is now resting in peace,” said Pavel Moreno in a video uploaded to the social network, where he is clearly touched.

A compilation of what La Gilbertona looked like when she wasn’t famous

And La Gilbertona won the affection of thousands of Internet users thanks to her funny videos, where she demonstrated her acidic and funny comedic style. The influencer would often tell stories about his life and his relationships with friends and family, while also giving light-hearted advice that would make his followers laugh. Of course, when the news of his death became known, the networks were flooded with emotional message the farewell.

“It’s not goodbye, it’s goodbye to La Gilbertona”, “Reminder: Be kind and empathetic toward LGBTQ older adults And much more with the trans community. They were given a more cultural society… Rest in peace, La Gilbertona”, “RIP La Gilbertona, for many this was their first contact with people from the LGBT community. A great example of who he was and an example of resilience,” were some of the comments that could be read on the social network.

This photo is circulating on social networks, but it is not confirmed that it is Gilbertona Photo: FB Aunt Gilberta

Thanks to the hundreds of videos that still exist today as memories of La Gilbertona and the Internet pages that document her life, we have images of the influential person she was when she was young, long before her life changed. And he had become used to the cameras. and on more than one occasion, a native of Sinaola He showed pictures of his life. One of them looks different from his father, who, by the way, He was very similar to him.

Additionally, a photo is circulating on social networks showing a young Gilbertona, and although it has been taken as official by some media outlets, Its authenticity has not been confirmed By someone close to the influential person.

The death of ‘La Gilbertona’ shocked X users. Photo: screenshot, x

influential person, like many people lgbtHis life was difficult, especially when he faced acts Homophobia and transphobia This marked his life, especially since in his youth he devoted himself to sexual service, work which, by the way, he enjoyed.

For some time, La Gilbertona lived in the United States, and it was in the 90s that she shared her life with a man in the northern country; However, when he found out through a letter written by his mother he returned to his native Culiacan His father had died 9 months ago.

Gilbertona’s fame exploded a few years ago and went so viral that it starred in memes, trends and led her to rub shoulders with celebrities from the LGBT+ community, such as wendy guevara With whom he also collaborated in some programs for YouTube.