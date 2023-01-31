This is what the expected first-person mode looks like leaked ahead of time

Today has been one of those important days for the present of Fortnite because the new skins of his second crossover with Dragon Ball have been presented (in this other article you have all the information about it, in case you are curious), but also for the future of battle royale for a specific reason. Today there has been one of those leaks that suggest that the game will change completely again in the coming months thanks to a key mechanic. Next, I leave you with all the details so that you can understand what I am talking about exactly.

The first video of Fortnite in first person is leaked

The chance that we’ll ever see a mode in the first-person game has been rumored for a few years now ❗

❗ Specifically, from the final event of Season 2 of Chapter 2 where a user suffered a most strange bug during the same in which everything was seen in the first person 🤔

where a user suffered a most strange bug during the same in which everything was seen in the first person 🤔 Months later, more leaks began to emerge that They pointed out that this was a new mechanic that Epic Games was officially working on ✅

✅ Well then, After the last Fortnite update, a user suffered the same glitch again only, this time, you could tell that this mode was almost finished ✨

only, this time, you could tell that this mode was almost finished ✨ On this occasion, you can watch the player’s camera switch to first person when aiming the weapon ❗

❗ Next, I leave you with the clip that I collected ShiinaBR about it so that you can take a look at it with your own eyes

When could first person mode come to Fortnite?

Don’t ask me why, but I get the feeling that this is one of the aces up its sleeve that Epic Games is saving so that the battle royale can be resurrected again throughout this Chapter 4. Do you remember how much the Zero Construction mode hit it?

This is that game-changing mode that came to it when it was going through a dry spell, so I wouldn’t be surprised if Epic Games followed a similar strategy with this supposed first-person mode and we got to see it throughout this same 2023. Do you feel like it?