This Is Why Harry Styles’ Fans Sing “Quit America” ​​So Loud





Harry Styles has been in Amsterdam for the past three days and that can only mean one thing: crazy. Everyone walks in colorful outfits with cowboy hats and boas. Harry Styles fans line up in Amsterdam hours in advance to get prime spots during the concert. One special thing about all of Harry’s concerts: the word ‘leave america‘during the song’as it was Always sung very loudly. This happens in Amsterdam too and we tell you the reason why.

Or rather… it is shouted.

as it was

then number as it was came out last year, we didn’t expect the words leave america become so popular British and European fans turned it down. On TikTok we can see how during Harry Styles’ concert in Amsterdam the words are sung much louder than the rest of the song.

leave america

full sentence with words leave america The incident goes like this:Leave America, two children follow him.With this, Harry basically refers to his ex-girlfriend, Olivia Wilde. Or at least, these are the rumours. Olivia is American and has two young children from a relationship with actor Jason Sudeikis. Because Harry Styles fans largely decided to sing these words louder than the rest of the song, the words took on a completely different meaning. Harry, just get away from America and Olivia. Somewhere a little unkind, but European fans want it close to home.

love on tour

The Love On Tour is Harry Styles’ second world tour. The tour begins in September 2021 and was originally intended for his second album, fine line To encourage. Due to the Corona crisis, Harry had to postpone his tour, but still played a large number of shows in the United States. After the Corona period was largely over and Harry also released his third album; harry’s house was out, he added several shows to the tour. Many fans did not like the choice of venue for the new tour dates. Harry Styles chose to add a lot more American data than British and European. In protest, his fans sing at concerts leave america extra hard now.

Fortunately, it has now worked out and he is doing additional shows in several European cities.