This is why Harry Styles is compared to Freddie Mercury





Harry Styles is one of the most famous and popular artists of this era. their concerts are always indoors there’s no time sold out and he has a fans What do you say. So it’s no surprise that he’s sometimes compared to big names, but Freddie Mercury? This comparison happened after a performance during last weekend Slane Festival,

Harry Styles at The Slane Festival

The Slane Festival is Ireland’s biggest music festival and is known all over the world. It is held at Slane Castle, hence the name. Big names have been performing here since 1981 and this year it was Harry Styles’ turn. After the concert, people flocked to TikTok to express their opinion about the concert. Harry was most compared to Freddie Mercury back then, and we totally get the comparison.

harry and freddy

Freddie Mercury is a legend in the music world, so he can be compared big deal. Harry’s performance last Saturday is right next to Queen’s 1986 concert, which was also at the Slane Ground at the time. We have to admit, the comparison (audience and therefore popularity) is fair. About 80,000 people were dancing and jumping at Harry’s. A photo taken of him is very similar to a famous photo of Freddie Mercury at a Queen concert. This is the reason why people are now posting both the pictures side by side in a big way on TikTok.

A concert for the history books

as it was The singer was a surprise booking for Slane’s first appearance since the pandemic. The last to perform here was Metallica in 2019. Hit after hit, Harry turned the field upside down and left fans with smiles and tears. This is already being described as one of the best concerts of the Slane Festival and we certainly agree. harry finally deserved his worth ‘I made it’ moment, where he looked at the audience emotionally.