This Is Why ‘The Idol’ Star Lily Rose Depp Avoided Rapper The Weeknd On The Set Of The Controversial Series

“Sometimes I just stayed away from him. He’s in “the zone”, I thought”

Rumors

Star Lily-Rose Depp dismissed these claims in a recent interview, saying that she and the rest of the cast really had fun during production.

Still, she admitted that she sometimes had to stay away from her co-star Abel Tesfaye, otherwise known as The Weeknd.

Tesfaye always tried to deeply empathize with his character during the show’s more intense moments.

Depp told Entertainment Weekly:

“I don’t think anybody acted perfectly — nobody’s gone crazy. But sometimes, when Abel was in Tedros mode, I stayed away from him. I used to think, ‘He’s in his zone now. Is. ”

disappointing rating

The series, from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, debuted earlier this week with a dismal score on Rotten Tomatoes.

While it was initially 9%, it has increased to 25% – still not particularly high.

idle, van Excitement From creator Sam Levinson, the film revolves around Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp), an aspiring pop idol who suffers a nervous breakdown that cancels her last tour.

Jocelyn is determined to reclaim her title as America’s sexiest pop star.

She begins a complicated relationship with Tedros (Tesfaye), a self-help guru and leader of a contemporary cult.

Idol premieres Sunday, June 4 on HBO.