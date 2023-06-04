This Is Why ‘The Idol’ Star Lily Rose Depp Avoided Rapper The Weeknd On The Set Of The Controversial Series

“Sometimes I just stayed away from him. He’s in “the zone”, I thought”
Rumors
Star Lily-Rose Depp dismissed these claims in a recent interview, saying that she and the rest of the cast really had fun during production.
Still, she admitted that she sometimes had to stay away from her co-star Abel Tesfaye, otherwise known as The Weeknd.
Tesfaye always tried to deeply empathize with his character during the show’s more intense moments.
Depp told Entertainment Weekly:
“I don’t think anybody acted perfectly — nobody’s gone crazy. But sometimes, when Abel was in Tedros mode, I stayed away from him. I used to think, ‘He’s in his zone now. Is. ”
,@weekend joined forces with @madonna , @playboicarti to give #Sculpture #popular treatment 🌟
More: https://t.co/lzQvzE05aGpic.twitter.com/YhGN59WSix
— Audacity (@Audacity) June 2, 2023
disappointing rating
The series, from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, debuted earlier this week with a dismal score on Rotten Tomatoes.
While it was initially 9%, it has increased to 25% – still not particularly high.
Can’t wait for this 😩❤️🫶#Sculpture #hbo #weekend #hboseries pic.twitter.com/GA16y3BVNp
— Amin€ (@le_atk) June 2, 2023
Sculpture
idle, van Excitement From creator Sam Levinson, the film revolves around Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp), an aspiring pop idol who suffers a nervous breakdown that cancels her last tour.
Jocelyn is determined to reclaim her title as America’s sexiest pop star.
She begins a complicated relationship with Tedros (Tesfaye), a self-help guru and leader of a contemporary cult.
Idol premieres Sunday, June 4 on HBO.