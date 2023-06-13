This JW Anderson Bag Is the Ultimate Celeb Favorite

If you ask celebs, the era of basic black bags is over. The bag that’s currently going viral among fashion lovers is anything but basic: It’s a pastel-colored shoulder bag that combines pink with blue. Ideal for spring and summer.

COS’s Viral Bag is finally back in stock and is flying out of stores

JW Anderson Bumper Bag

Yes, a black or white bag can go with any outfit, but it doesn’t necessarily make your look special. A colorful bag with an interesting design does much more. So it should come as no surprise that this bag from the JW Anderson SS22 collection is now worn over the shoulder of every fashion lover. With a bumper bag, all eyes are on an outfit, no matter how basic the rest of the look is.

The name ‘bumper’ doesn’t just come out of the blue, as the bag has a large edge all the way around which is reminiscent of yes, a bumper. In the case of the wildly popular variant, that bumper is blue, while the rest of the leather is made pink. golden hardware finish the bag



The pink and blue color combination makes this a playful bag, but that doesn’t mean the item isn’t versatile. Mix it with other pastel colors like Harry Styles does or go for a contrasting color like Dua Lipa. Let the bag be the star of your outfit? Then you wear it with white, cream colored or black colored things so that all eyes will be on the bag.

my teresa JW Anderson Bumper Bag J W Anderson

my teresa €650.00 €455.00 (30% off)

Are you a fan of the model, but would you love to buy a bag in a timeless color? It is possible, because the bumper bag also comes in, for example, black, denim or raffia. See all models and colors here.