This Minecraft Area Hasn’t Changed In 12 Years

The gaming community has any suggestions to give Mojang regarding the future of Minecraft.

One of the main Minecraft artworks

Despite its years, Minecraft is still one of the most popular games in the world in number of players and views thanks to the enormous work of Mojang in updating the game and providing new ways to create and share the experience with friends. Still, there is a part of Minecraft that hasn’t evolved at the same pace and is found very similar to the original. It is about the formation of the ground.

As is known by most, Minecraft is a game that create their worlds procedurally thanks to an algorithm, which makes its exploration almost infinite. Even so, thanks to the so-called “seeds”, the registration number of each specific world, it is possible to take a look at ancient worlds and see how Mojang’s game news updates the classic. But the truth is that in this specific case, the difference is not too much.

Update, but not much

We specifically talked about the Nether terrain formation, an area that for many has been the great forgotten of the game for a long time. It’s received major updates recently, but as one user shared via the Reddit forums, the Nether’s landform has remained mostly intact since the Alpha builds of Minecraft. No less than 12 years ago.

<a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/Minecraft/comments/11w6mf8/since_it_got_added_12_years_ago_the_nethers/">Since it got added 12 years ago, the Nether's terrain generation (the shape of the terrain) has not changed!</a><br> by <a href="https://www.reddit.com/user/CarotteAtomique">u/CarotteAtomique</a> in <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/Minecraft/">Minecraft</a>

As we can see, unlike on the surface, the generation of the Nether terrain remains practically the same as at the beginning of the game. Without a doubt, this has raised an intense debate about Mojang’s game and the points where the Swedish team should focus facing future Minecraft updates.

At the moment, no specific update has been announced to reshape the Nether, but Mojang plans to release Minecraft update 1.20 this year, as well as Minecraft Legends, a new spin off of the coded series. action and strategy game in real time.