This Minecraft Gamer Recreated An Awesome Doom-Based Setting

This player brought an iconic setting from Doom to Minecraft.

Demons of Doom in Minecraft

Doom is one of the pioneering ID Software sagas in the genre first person shooter. Since its first title released in 1993, the franchise that focuses on the adventures of an unknown space marine who works for the Union Aerospace Corporation (UAC) and fights against demonic enemies, has been extended thanks to the novel features of its time, such as graphics 3D. Thus, the series also presented sequels, several expansions and 2 feature films that only established its presence in the industry.

Parallel to the above, Minecraft has also made its space in popular culture, becoming the great sandbox it is today. Of course, it does not have the trajectory that the shooter has, however, this has not prevented that a decade after the release of Doom, it has fascinated thousands of fans of construction and open worlds; so much so that every time we have not only more tools to let the imagination fly at the disposal of the players, but it is these same ones who are in charge of inspiring others with their spectacular creations.

In this sense, it may be that both Doom and Minecraft do not have much in common, except for belonging to hobbies of the same player. And, well, as in the rest of the occasions in which we have found great projects, it seems that a fan has tried very hard to evoke the nostalgia of one of the most important shooting games for Bethesda.

This iconic setting from Doom comes to Minecraft

In the same way that other franchises have been related to the sandbox, Doom being such a memorable game, it is difficult that it has not already been contemplated for one or another project of the fan community. So, to answer this almost rhetorical question, we have a Minecraft fan who pushed back his calendar a few years and returned to the era of revolutionary PC games to design a recreation of the first level of Doom (the 1993 version) quite close to the original.

Of course, It is not the first time that someone decides to bring back the shooter which left a significant legacy for later games, as we’ve seen several maps and even a port of Doom on an Android watch. However, the next remake of this classic based on the E1M1 blocks of Doom has left many netizens speechless.

The man behind this feat is a Reddit user known as ZeppyTube, and a few days ago he shared his progress on the Minecraft subreddit. The pictures speak for themselves, as this tribute to Doom is phenomenal in every sense of the word and the video shown allows us to glimpse that it is possible to build -again- a functional metagame in the sandbox.

And, what is better, thanks to the fact that the Minecraft interface is completely made of blocks, Doom’s aesthetic fits the perception with this new design. But we won’t tell you more, so that you can see for yourself the short clip that takes a little journey through the universe of the marine, with an immersive soundtrack that will take you to the first years of Doom’s release:

Certainly the comments of other users highlighted the hard work from the fan of Minecraft and Doom. Among them, some pointed out that although they were not fans of the shooter, they had to acknowledge the great effort that went into recreating ZeppyTube. Although there were many netizens who focused on the incredible setting of the video, assuring that it gave it “a really nice touch”. Finally, someone (referencing Doom’s design) expressed his condolences for not being able to collect all the special items that the shooter gave after clearing some level secrets.

Be that as it may, this tribute has gotten thousands of positive reactions of users who fondly remember the beginnings of this pioneer of shooting and the third dimension. Unfortunately, in this new version of Doom, weapons cannot be used, since Minecraft is not exactly designed to be a bloody game. But there is nothing left to do but explore the E1M1 scenarios which, by themselves, are already a great experience for veteran players.