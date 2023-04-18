this mini PC will not leave you indifferent and costs less than you think

Take advantage of the discount coupon and take the ACEMAGICIAN AMR5 for less than 400 euros.

This mini PC has an AMD processor with 6 cores and 12 threads

If the cheapest mini PCs don’t strike you as not very powerful, there are some mid-range models that are very well priced. It is not necessary to spend 600 euros or more for a computer with the latest hardware. Without going any further, you can now buy the ACEMAGICIAN AMR5 for 100 euros less than the recommended price. This little computer is Very versatile and, according to ACEMAGICIAN, it moves some of the most played competitive games in 1080p and 60 fps, for example, DOTA 2, League of Legends, Fortnite, CS: GO, among others.

The ACEMAGICIAN AMR5 usually has an RRP of €499.99, but is now available for just €399.89 on Amazon. Before adding it to the basket you have to check the box Apply coupon of 100 euros. said coupon It is valid until April 19 at 11:59 p.m.. The discount is automatically applied at checkout and you will see the final price on the last checkout page. If you have any questions, you just have to open a chat with Amazon support. this mini pc It is highly valued and the reviews from buyers are positive.

Save 100 euros buying the ACEMAGICIAN AMR5 mini PC on Amazon

This mini PC works to work and play. Now, don’t expect to move triple-A games with high graphics. In many cases you will have to lower the graphic quality and even the resolution. At the hardware level it has a processor AMD Ryzen 5 5600Ua 512GB M.2 SSD (you can add another one), 16GB of DDR4 RAM expandable to 64 GB, an integrated graphics card AMD Radeon Vega 7x1 audio in/out, x2 USB 3.0, x1 USB Type-C (allows video output), x1 DisplayPort, x1 HDMI 2.0, x1 Gigabit Ethernet, Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 5. By the way, it comes with Windows 11 pre-installed .

As you can see, it is a very good computer. It is not easy to find another that offers the same and costs less than 400 euros. What’s more, there are many mini PCs for around 300 euros that have an Intel Celeron processor. The latter is less powerful and is accompanied by an iGPU that is not intended for gaming. Thus, the ACEMAGICIAN AMR5 is a much more recommendable team.

Finally, say that the ACEMAGICIAN AMR5 has three performance modes: Quiet mode (10 to 15 watts), Auto mode (15 to 20 watts) and Full Power mode (20 to 25 watts). As is logical, in the latter it makes more noise, but it is not annoying either.

