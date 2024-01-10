This model of thermal glass is causing a stir and crowds in stores in the United States.

Chaos and large crowds marked the sale of new Stanley Quenchers glasses in Target stores. Consumers flock to Target locations in Arizona and Florida in search of the new Stanley Cup line. (TikTok:victoria_robino_26)

target store In Goodyear, ArizonaAnd Wesley Chapel, Floridahas been the scene of disorder and crowd During the last days before the arrival of New Colored Stanley Quenchers Glasses, This is a line of thermal pot Manufactured by Brand stanley, known for its thermos and beverage insulating products. These containers are designed to keep beverages cold or hot for long periods of time vacuum insulated construction,

models of sedative They usually have different abilities, spill proof lid And a design that fits most cup holders, making them convenient for travel and everyday use. Furthermore, they are usually made of materials resistant like stainless steelWhich makes them durable and suitable for various outdoor activities or regular use in office or home.

He sales event It started with the exclusive collection on 31 December.galentine’s” Of stanleyAvailable only in Target and continued with the introduction of a model “winter pinkOn January 3, in collaboration with starbucks, limited availability Due to these products they started being sold online, thus sparking a frantic demand for the same. “Galentine’s” Tumblr Commemorates This female friendship within the framework of Valentine’s Day In hot pink and red versions.

At Target, purchases of Stanley Thermos were limited to handle the high demand for prestige products. (Reuters/Brian Snyder)

stanley Launches “Quencher H2.0 Flowstate” tumbler, the newest addition to its range Adventure Quencher Travel Tumblerin August 2022 ecological packagingcomposed of 90% recycled stainless steel And with vacuum insulation, it promises to keep water cold for up to 48 hours and has a capacity of up to 1.18 litres. The brand has gained followers for its sustainable proposition and has released collector feverFollowers are purchasing containers in different colors and sizes.

reusable bottles Of stanley They not only promote hydration but have become a internet phenomenon, Global President of stanley brand, Terence Reillyhighlights the impact of these products, ensuring that “Quencher has become an internet sensation In the last two years.” With sales selling out in minutes and videos going viral on social networks, the brand is committed to “continuing to provide innovative products and solutions for our consumers”, as read in a statement from the company, cited Has been given. CBSNews.

excitement around stanley This is manifested in shocking statistics on digital platforms. Hashtags #stanleyventure Over 232 million views on TIC Toc And the brand has a popular pages On the same social network, his videos received over 9.6 million ‘likes’. Besides, Stanley’s number of followers exceeds 1.5 million combining your accounts Instagram And TIC Toc,

Stanley’s attractive “Galentine” collection became a sought-after item in the American market. (@twogirlsmanycups)

According to videos shared by consumers, at the store branch goodyear target A maximum of two thermoses per customer were allowed while inside Fort Worth, Texas, the restriction was one per household. a representative of starbucks Confirmed CBS News Once used the thermos will not be refilled.

Buyers have documented TIC Toc Consumers attempt to purchase “Winter Pink” glasses starbucks on 3rd January Wesley Chapel, Florida, One of them claimed in a video that he reached the store at 4:40 am and found three people already waiting. As the morning progressed, the line became longer. His video, which has been viewed more than 3.3 million times, captured the moment customers ran to the kiosk. starbucks And a dispute occurred Between two persons.

in prices stanley website While the special edition is $45 starbucks Its price is $49.95. Some of these Thermoses have been resold on sites like EBAY And stockx For prices that range between $300 and $234 respectively.

stanley is recognized for Oversized Water Bottles with Handlescalled sedativeWhich are popular in international markets like usa, Canada, brazil, new zealand, Europe, Japan And this United Kingdom, these glasses became cult product For many consumers, an expectation is created that leads to high demand Which has been seen recently. special launch strategy And this Collaboration with brands is famous as starbucks Has contributed a lot to the enthusiasm of the buyers.