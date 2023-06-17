This musical trick can save you a lot of water

By riffing and listening to Ariana Grande or Beyoncé, you can save on your gas bill at the end of the month. Who would have thought so?

If you shower for a maximum of 5 minutes at a time, you as a family save over 15,000 liters of hot water per year. that’s about 60m3 gas per year and can save tens to hundreds of Euros per year if you stick to that time frame. To keep that little shower fun, you can use music as a timer.

Chances are you’re already listening to music while you shower. You’ll probably have your standard playlist on and several songs will pass, so you’ll be in the shower for 15 minutes. But there is a solution for that!

Drinking water company Dunea has created a playlist on Spotify called ‘Douchen met Dunea’. It includes all the songs lasting about 5 minutes. Choose one of those numbers and tap on. Is the song over? So it’s also time to finish your shower.

Don’t like the songs on that playlist? Don’t worry. just search on spotify 5 minute long songs And you have tons of songs to choose from around that time frame. From Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga to Beyoncé and Coldplay. Turn on the music, take a shower and save money!

Source: Margaret

renee koopman Getty Images