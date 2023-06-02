This must-see bloody thriller: “I’m in shock”

tomorrow is bones and all But amazon prime video appeared. The film tells a unique love story about two cannibals played by Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell, and is definitely not for the faint-hearted. If You’re Not Amazed By Gory Scenes So Quickly, This Is A Real Tip To Watch audience reactions,

→ Now you can watch all movies and series on Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days ✅

‘Bones and All’ is now on Amazon Prime Video

On Amazon Prime Video, this week isn’t the only top title plane Gerard Butler, but now you can also see the latest film with Timothée Chalamet. dune actor in the stars bones and all as Cannibal Lee. At the supermarket he meets Marine, who is eighteen when her father abandons her because he can no longer handle her craving for human flesh. Lee and Maren decide to travel across america, in search of Maran’s mother. Meanwhile, they try to find a place in society (and eat a few people here and there).

The film is based on Camille DeAngelis’ bestseller and was brought to the big screen directed by Luca Guadagninowho praised it before call me by your name made. So he has previously worked with Timothée Chalamet. Viewers and critics are very enthusiastic about the story, although it has the isolated and artistic style we are used to from Guadagnino. So you have to be able to handle it.

The audience is very positive about the film

Reactions pouring in on Twitter mostly positive, Viewers be warned, as they find the film gruesome, intense and painful. Below you will find a selection of responses.

just saw the bones and all… oh my god what a heavy movie but so good — Dorian (@ruispotje) December 10, 2022

Saw bones and all. A coming of age romance, but with a cannibal. The tone in particular is struck well, with the melancholy of My Own Private Idaho juxtaposed with the heavy gore – not an obvious combination, but it works. Like all of Guadagnino’s films, it could have been shorter. — Dennis Van Dessel (@DennisVanDessel) January 4, 2023 Maybe it’s because Bones and all really traumatized me, but I found that movie so memorable, while personally feeling like a lesser version of Parasite. — see 🪐 (@siendaeninck) December 13, 2022

watch the trailer right below

Haven’t you seen this awesome movie yet? Then take a look at the trailer below or head straight to Amazon Prime Video’s movie page.