This My Hero Academia Theory Anticipates How The War May End

The most recent events of the play My Hero Academia have given rise to many important revelationswhich definitely contribute and affect the story in various ways.

In conjunction with the various recent revelations that have been made in this workthe people behind the production of My Hero Academia have finally shown fans of this story Dabi’s past.

Also, with the end of this story drawing ever closer, fans have created a theory that could anticipate the end of the war. Next, we will tell you all the details about it.

Fans could have anticipated the end of the war in My Hero Academia with this theory

Fans of My Hero Academia well know that this anime is technically in its final stretchcausing great chaos among fans, and giving rise to certain theories and speculation about how the war might endand the series itself.

The most recent events that have been presented in the last chapters of this series have even shown fans how Deku could beat Shigaraki.

Although there is still a conglomerate of doubts and unknowns about what will happen in this story, a fan theory could explain how will the war end that has been developed in this work.

The great battle that is taking place in this story could apparently resolve itself with a final blow that will not be physical.

It all comes up when the officer drives to Gentle and Lady Nagant back into battle, who despite their history as villains were allowed to participate in the war on the side of the heroes after Izuku helped them turn the page.

Izuku held out a hand to the pair of miscreants, something no one had ever done for them, showing great gratitude. important lesson that could help them win the war.

“A crime is a crime, and we can’t erase the past, but it’s not always a lost cause. As much as they’ve fallen, every criminal is still a human being. It’s up to us to recognize that about them. We have to do it. Borrowing a phrase from a friend, in the bottom of each of their hearts we will find his starting point, his origin “shares Tsukauchi.

Detective Tsukauchi shares these words, words we’ve seen Izuku live out time and time again. Wanting to save and redeem villains, even if they are as nasty as Shigaraki, is a great sign that empathy is the only thing that will end war.

Mere sentiment won’t put a stop to the war, but considering the way Gentle and Lady Nagant were moved once they were saved, this argument gets great weight and validity.

By helping the heroes, the villains can finally gain redemption, inspiring many of Shigaraki and All For One’s soldiers to turn around and join the good side of history, making way for the heroes to end the battle.

As cliché as it may sound, the empathy and goodwill of the heroes of allow villains to have redemption and offer them forgiveness is what could finally stop the great war that is happening in My Hero Academia.