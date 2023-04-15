This mythical Fortnite weapon is not leaving its players happy

Let’s hope Epic Games fixes everything soon.

Main art of Fortnite, a video game in which now a mythical weapon is causing problems.

The case of Fortnite is extremely particular, and we are talking about a title that achieved everything, rising from the ashes, to end up becoming one of the best multiplayer video games in history, and one that has managed to break several records within of the video game sector. Even today, when he is not talked about as much, since his moment of full glory is over, he still has a not inconsiderable player base, especially standing out user spikes that occur every time a new season starts.

This has been achieved thanks, in large part, to the work that the developers at Epic Games have done, which have filled their product with constant updates, highlighting new content, such as skins, as well as new mechanics and fixes that are usually released. add with each season. Even so, We cannot say that these have always been right the first timeas has happened now with the inclusion, or rather, with the operation of this mythical weapon.

Most of the players are dissatisfied

With this new season, two new weapons related to this franchise have been added, although today we will only focus on the renowned “Lightning Spears”which we were able to see for the first time in one of the most important arcs of Attack on Titan, and which later continued to appear in this franchise.

If you have already used it you will have noticed, but basically the players are complaining about the small hit box that this weapon has, which makes it very difficult to hit with it, as the following Reddit user teaches, which he is unable to hit his shots with this weapon.

Wort mythical ever!

by u/midnightjai7 in FortNiteBR

Fortunately, this has already happened on several occasions, and Epic Games has ended up reacting quickly, fixing the weapon that caused discomfort within a few days or weeks. For now, we will only have to wait, and avoid using this weapon that is giving us so much trouble, and instead use the other one introduced with an Attack on Titan theme, since that one has not caused so many problems.