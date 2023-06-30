This nail polish color is the trend color of summer 2023

it’s not red or fuchsia naked. AleLight blue is a major trend color in the field of nail polish. We now see blue in pastel shades on many celebrities and the result is that everyone on Instagram and TikTok is painting their nails blue. Take part in the trend? This blue nail polish from Essie is JAN’s favorite.

Light blue nail polish colors for summer 2023:

Douglas Essie / Original Blue and Green Shades Nail Polish

This summer we are going pastel on our nails and although we really love chocolate milk nails, we are loving the summery blue color. Are you opting for the perfect mix of lilac and blue like the Essie nail polish above, or would you prefer a sky blue hue? In Douglas, you can shop your favorites from Essie’s Blue and Green Tints collection.

Celebrities like Sofia Richie, Dua Lipa and many influencers came before you and painted their nails the icy blue hue. below is from viral tiktok who wears what Also assured us that this summer we will change to blue, or as they call it, to red.’blueberry milk, Our advice: This way your nail polish will last longer.

