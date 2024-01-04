This new Chinese phone surpasses the Galaxy S24 ULTRA due to its camera, processor and lower price

The new Honor Magic 6 Pro comes to compete with the Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This is the most powerful Chinese phone and here you will know about its features.

HONOR Magic 6 Pro will be launched on January 10 and will have the same processor as the Galaxy S24 Ultra and better cameras than the iPhone 15 Pro. , libero composition

This January 17, 2024, SAMSUNG will present its new Galaxy S24 Ultra In unpacked. It is being said that it will be more powerful than Android apple iphone 15 pro max And other cell phones of different brands. However, a new Chinese device is gaining popularity in the international market due to its strength and low price.

Respect That’s the Chinese brand that has surprised thousands of people with its new flagship phone honor magic 6 pro, which will not only have the most powerful processor, but also a set of periscopic cameras that will ‘humiliate’ the Korean brand’s new Galaxy S24 ULTRA. Do you want to know its features and low price? Here you will know everything about it.

Technical characteristics of HONOR Magic 6 Pro

Regarding the display or screen, the HONOR Magic 6 Pro sports a 6.81” OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3200 x 1440 px resolution, and 1800 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, power comes from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 memory, which means it is not expandable with microSD.

This HONOR Magic 6 Pro will be one of the most powerful. Photo: Samman

As if that wasn’t enough, the HONOR device has a 5100 mAh and 100W fast charge. However, this is not all, because honor magic 6 pro It has a fairly powerful set of cameras, as it has a dual 12MP front camera with which you can record in 4K at 30FPS and a 50MP f/1.6 main lens, a 50MP ultra wide angle and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5X optical zoom, 10X Can do with. And digital 100X. You can record videos in 4K at 60FPS.

Although he Galaxy S24 Ultra Which will be launched on this January 17, 2024, it is quite powerful, this HONOR phone offers high-end configuration at a more affordable price. He honor magic 6 pro In Peru its price will be 750 euros, approximately 3,100 soles. Please note that this price may vary in the national market.

Nokia G22, the phone touted as one of the best inventions of 2023

Although he nokia g22 It is an entry-level smartphone, it has some specifications that make it a quite favorable option, at least for users who are not so demanding.

The Nokia G22 features a 6.5-inch LCD panel with HD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, and around 500 nits of brightness as well as Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. If we talk about power, Nokia team comes with Unisoc processor T606. , 4 GB RAM, 64/128 GB internal storage (expandable up to 2 TB via microSD).

Presence of Nokia G22 model with 128 GB storage.

What are the technical specifications of Samsung Galaxy A14?

With respect to a display or screen, Samsung Galaxy A14 It features a 6.6” LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080px). On the other hand, power comes from the Exynos 1330 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of memory that can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD.

As if that wasn’t enough, the team SAMSUNG It has 5000 mAh and 15W fast charging. However, this is not all, because Samsung Galaxy A14 It has a fairly balanced set of cameras, as it has a 13MP front camera, a 50MP main sensor, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth camera.

Galaxy A14 is the best-selling phone of 2023. Photo: Samsung

What are the technical specifications of Oppo Reno 11 Pro?

Regarding the display or screen, the Oppo Reno 11 Pro sports a 6.74” OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 1240 x 2772 px, and 1600 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, power comes from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

As if that wasn’t enough, the team OPPO It has 4700 mAh and 80W fast charging. However, this is not all, because oppo reno 11 pro It has a fairly balanced set of cameras, as it has a 32MP front camera with f/2.4, a 50MP main sensor with OIS, an 8MP wide angle and a 32MP telephoto with 2X optical zoom. You can record videos in 4K at 30FPS.

This is the new Chinese smartphone of Oppo. Photo: Oppo

What are the technical specifications of OnePlus Ace 2 Pro?

Regarding the display or screen, the OnePlus Ace 3 sports a 6.71” OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 2652 x 1200 px, and 89.3% screen usage. On the other hand, power comes from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, Adreno 660, paired with 14GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

As if that wasn’t enough, the team oneplus It has 5500 mAh and 120W fast charging. However, that’s not all, because the OnePlus Ace 3 has a fairly balanced set of cameras, as it has a 64MP front camera with which you can record 1080 at 30FPS, a 50MP main sensor, a 32MP telephoto with an optical zoom of 3X. And is 5MP wide. 122° coverage angle. You can record videos in 4K at 30FPS.

OnePlus Ace 3 is the new Chinese phone that has shocked the world. Photo: OnePlus.

What are the features of HONOR 90 5G?

Regarding the display or screen, the HONOR 90 features a 6.7” curved OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 2664 x 1200 px, and 1400 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, power comes from the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

As if that wasn’t enough, the team Respect It has 5000 mAh and 66W fast charging. However, that’s not all, as the HONOR 90 has a fairly balanced set of cameras, as it has a 50MP front camera, a 200MP main sensor with OIS, a 12MP wide angle and a 2MP depth or Bokeh. You can record videos in 4K at 30FPS.

HONOR 90 is a new low price and quality smartphone. Photo: Libero

Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Features

As stated on TecnoPhonePro YouTube channel Xiaomi 14 Ultra It will feature a 6.8” AMOLED WQHD+ screen, which is slightly larger than the previous generation with a 144Hz refresh rate.

it Xiaomi 14 Ultra It will be equipped with the most powerful processor on the market, the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Adreno 750 GPU. As if this was not enough, this model will come with a patented photographic lens by LEICA, one of the most prestigious brands. ,

Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be more powerful than Galaxy S24 Ultra. Photo: Xiaomi

What are the technical specifications of Redmi Note 13 Pro+?

With respect to a display or screen, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ It features a 6.67” AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2712 x 1220 px resolution, and 1800 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, power comes from the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra processor with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will be one of the most powerful. Photo: Xiaomi

What are the technical specifications of Ulefone Armor 9?

Regarding the display or screen, the Ulefone Armor 9 sports a 6.3” LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, power comes from MediaTek Helio P90With 8GB RAM and 128GB memory.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Ulefone device packs a 6600 mAh and 60W fast charge. However, this is not all, because Ulefone Armor 9 It has a fairly balanced set of cameras, as it has an 8MP front lens and a 64MP rear set and an 8MP wide-angle Bokeh lens with heat sensor and night vision.

Ulefone Armor 9 has high definition cameras.