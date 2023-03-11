This new Minecraft tool lets you build your own spaceship

A joy for Minecraft fans who want to be an aerospace engineer or something similar.

Image of a rocket in Minecraft.

Minecraft is a video game that has always been characterized by the possibilities it has, since it allows the player his imagination to be his only barrier, something that we can see reflected in the large number of impressive creations made by many of the users of this title, and that they manage to amaze us day in and day out. We also have the modder scene, which rack their brains to bring us different featureswhich we could not enjoy in any way in the base version of the game, due to the limitations of the title.

One of the most interesting types of mods were those that allowed us to create our own rockets, and even use them to go to other planets. This was something that seemed unthinkable in the base game, but it seems that soon it will be possible, although not as many would imagine.

Minecraft Education is the key

For those of you who don’t know, Minecraft Education is kind of a separate version of the version known as Minecraft Bedrock, which allows teachers from all over the world to teach different subjects, but interactively. This is probably one of the best ideas Mojang has had in recent years, and completes the number of versions of Minecraft that there are.

For this version, new modules are added from time to time, which allow teachers to teach classes of all kinds, and very different topics. Now, specifically, what comes to this version is a module of the Artemis I mission, this being a NASA mission that was launched during the past year 2022.

In this module, students will be able to design their own space rocket, and even try to launch it to the Moon, just as was done with the rocket of the real mission. If you intend to play this, you should know that this content is already available on the Minecraft marketplace.

This is just one more example of why Minecraft is one of the best survival games ever, and why it will remain so for a long time.