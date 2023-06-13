This New Series on HBO Max Looks Like Everyone Hates It

The new series ‘The Idol’ can be called quite controversial.

Rating of the much awaited series Sculpture Disappointed despite all the controversies. Both critics and viewers are unanimous in their assessment that the series is bad, not to mention all the negative PR thrown at the series.

trouble on set

The controversies started long before the series aired. Significant problems surfaced on the set months before release.

Amy Seimetz is known for, among other things, Thriller she dies tomorrow, was initially hired to direct most of the series. Her episodes were already in post-production when she decided to leave the project, followed by several other cast and crew members. Euphoria producer Sam Levinson then took over.

Bad Experience

According to the crew, the entire project became a nightmare when Levinson decided to completely change the plot and direction of the series. This required extra work for the crew, it also became a real drain.

The creative direction of the series also became a major point of criticism. There’s a significant role here for The Weeknd who reportedly didn’t want the series to have strong feminist overtones. Partly based on their criticism, the series has now turned into one in which a woman submits herself completely to a man and the first two episodes have already been dubbed “torture porn” by viewers.



