This pixelated Pokémon tattoo is the best thing you’ll see today

The ways that fans often pay tribute to their series or favorite games are very diverse. And it’s no surprise that for years they’ve been looking for ways to make it more creative and, in turn, share it with other members of the community.

As we have seen on many occasions, these tributes can range from fan art with the author’s original design, handmade figurines, functional toys, cosplays, and even tattoos. this last It’s been a trend that seems to never end, since fans have their own reasons for wanting to carry their favorite content for the rest of their lives. As a fan, to mention an example, he got a Gameboy and Pokemon Squirtle tattooed on his arm.

Of course, Pokémon is one of the largest companies in the world. It initially started as an RPG video game, released in 1996 and created by the Game Freak team. However, little by little the franchise gained more notoriety until it included other entertainment media such as television series, movies, card games and all kinds of articles that refer to the most iconic pocket creatures on the market.

As well as fan arts are part of the widespread popularity of the franchise, there are a significant number of Pokémon monsters that fans look up to. This is logical, since, according to the needs of each player, he can choose the one that suits him best to carry out a journey to become a Pokémon master in the same way as Ash Ketchum.

But, despite the fact that there is a long list of Pokémon that fall into the category of favorites and popular, such as Eevee, Squirtle, Charizard, Bulbasaur, Slowpoke, among others, there are those who choose to stay with The official mascot of Pokémon: Pikachu. But this has its reason for being, because it is the initial companion of the Yellow edition of the original games.

Pokémon returns in the form of a tattoo

Thanks to the fact that Pokémon Yellow reached the consoles of thousands of fans around the world, fans usually remember this title with great love, so many of them would definitely get a tattoo of the little monster and its trainer without a second thought. In this case, a Reddit user known as Vikakashi made a post containing an image of his forearm with a tattoo that refers to Pokémon Yellow.

The design is quite cute, while showing off Ash Ketchum followed by his faithful companion Pikachu in pixels, in the same way as the original title. Below you can see it:

Without a doubt, it is pure nostalgia, since the first adventures of the electric monster They were part of the childhood of many fans. Therefore, we will surely see more works of art like these in the future. And, to tell the truth, they do have a very adorable aspect that many of us could have in some part of our body.

The legacy of Pokémon Yellow

Pokémon Yellow was released in Japan in 1998., like the sequel to Red and Blue. The game focused on the events of the anime series as an update to this first installment. In it, players controlled Pikachu, while he went on a journey with the player’s chosen character outside of the Pokéball, among other interesting details for its time.

This version of Pokémon reached a total of more than 14 million sales throughout the world, which meant a before and after for the franchise, since it was only the beginning of a creative line that the company continues to put into practice to this day. Two years after the original title, Nintendo and Game Freak re-released an update to the game, until in 2010 they broke with tradition and decided to release another new game, Pokémon Black and White (known as Pokémon Black 2 and White 2).

Although everything seemed to indicate that the other games in the franchise were unique and new, in 2018 Nintendo decided to bet on Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee, which is considered a kind of remake of Amarillo. Hence, it also reached a milestone in sales, positioning itself as a success only below those of Amarillo. This showed that fans still had a lot of interest in the title that led the most iconic pocket monster in popular culture to be a benchmark for series and video games.

To give us an idea of ​​its legacy, this game is a real gem today, having become a collectible item over the years. fetching a value of $10,000 in a sale of a sealed copy.

If you are interested in seeing the complete series of Pokémon in chronological order, click on the following link.