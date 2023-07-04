This powerful fantasy film has been watched a lot on Netflix



Actor Dwayne Johnson plays the Scorpion King for the first time mummy returns from 2001 and back scorpion king, After that, the role was played by Michael Copon (1 time) and Victor Webster (2 times). Now the fifth and last film is in the Netflix Top 10.

The name of that movie is Scorpion King: Book of Souls and it was released in 2018. The role of Matthias/Scorpion King was this time played by Zach McGowan. movie followed Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power Since 2015

no warm welcome

The Rock movies didn’t take off and neither did the sequel. book of souls only holds a 4.6/10 on IMDb, although the audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is still quite high at 75 percent.

“Quite good. It has a story and a plot. Good locations. Reasonable fights and not too sad beginning. Enkidu was a nice change. Good entertainment for young and old, I think if you like this genre and you Arguments are not very critical about it,” Macrobody writes on the moviemeter.

now on netflix

are you ready Scorpion King: Book of SoulsSo now you can find the movie here on Netflix.

The Scorpion King joins a warrior princess in battle against a warlord bent on claiming the souls of the vanquished.