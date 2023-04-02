By Mariano CortasaReading: 2 min.

The leader and captain of LOUD was happy with the evolution of the team. Riot Press

(Sent in Brazil) — LOUD fell in the final of the VALORANT LOCK//IN in San Pablo against FNATIC and its players spoke with the press. The Argentinian Saadhak analyzed the defeatIt showed itself proud of his teammates and hopeful for the remainder of the season.

“we lost for details. Some bullets that didn’t go in, some support that came a second late, a utility that didn’t fall in the right place, details,” the IGL began, adding: “But this result will make us better, let’s remember that this is a new team, we are going to improve”.

Regarding the team’s performance in the tournament, the captain highlighted: “Honestly, we didn’t expect to be in a final so soon. Now we are going to work for the rest of the year”.

Asked about the exhaustion of having played five maps, he said: “I don’t think it was a series that drained us mentally. Each of us trusts the other.”

Another who spoke was cauanzin, one of the newest players on the roster. He 17 year old brazilian boy He referred to the learning that this fall left him: “They taught me that losing is a normal part of the process and we are going to learn a lot from this defeat, we are going to become stronger”.

In conclusion, LOUD’s head coach, fRoDHe took the word: “This experience will make us evolve faster than we expected. Hopefully we can all respond in a good way and come back stronger.”