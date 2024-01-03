This series based on the cult film by Anne Hathaway recently arrived on Netflix and it promises!

Still don’t know what to do on Valentine’s Day? That’s good, broken-hearted singles will be able to cry about their fate in front of the new Netflix gem. Released on US platforms this Thursday, February 8th. one day A series based on the film of the same name by Lone Scherfig, in which we find the famous actress Anne Hathaway, The feature film, for its part, was inspired by David Nicholls’s best-seller.

One Day (Netflix): What to expect in the miniseries?

The first season, consisting of 14 episodesExplores the romance between Emma and Dexter, two students who meet every year 15th July : The day they met in university in 1988. From that day forward, a special relationship will be formed between two young adults, A mixture of love and friendship. Time passes, their paths diverge, their destinies intertwine… but the purpose remains the same. Like magnets, they always fall on each other. As in the movie, the characters will love each other, break up, hate each other, miss each other and more over 20 years old, This time, will they end up together or apart? This is the question we ask ourselves.

One Day (Netflix): A promising cast

in the series one day, Anne Hathaway leaves the role of Emma Morley to a British actress Ambika turn. Recently, the 28-year-old played Shruti Acharya in the comedy series it is going to hurt On Canal+. We also get actors on the bill leo woodall In the shoes of Dexter Mayhew. The actress who plays Ambarika Maud is also known for playing a notable role in the second season of the series. white lotus, Where he plays the character of Jack. but that’s not all ! Other talented actors also appear in the series: Essie Davis (The Matrix Reloaded), Tim McInerney (Love at First Sight in Notting Hill), Amber Grappe (The Baby), Jonny Weldon (House of the Dragon) and Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark). ).