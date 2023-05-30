This shoe trend is a favorite of fashion editors

Sometimes fashion trends surface, we have to look twice. Mesh ballerinas are the perfect example of this. The shoes are now worn extensively by fashion editors, but have yet to win over the hearts of the general public.

Ballerinas have already made a great comeback thanks to fashion house Miu Miu, but this summer they’ll be getting a 2023 update. They come in all kinds of mesh now and it creates an interesting pattern. The trend didn’t come about by accident: The beloved Prada slingbacks (of which Mango launched an affordable version) were also made of mesh. Now it’s the ballerina’s turn.

Where these slingbacks were still studded with diamonds, the new trend is all about minimalism. Mesh ballerinas are almost reminiscent of sneaker socks and respond to bare footThe trend, where the opulent shoes are discarded and people want to walk as close to the earth as possible. Over a chic pair of designer shoes, that is.

Big fashion houses like The Row and Bottega Veneta are already responding to the trend, but cheaper chains are lagging behind. It won’t take long though, if you ask the fashionistas who have already embraced the trend.

