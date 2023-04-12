This shooter identical to Overwatch will bring hours of fun to our mobile

The “hero-shooters” have earned a very important place in the current market.

This game is strongly inspired by the already mythical “Overwatch”

Overwatch marked a before and after in the world of video games. The hero shooter had been around for a long time, but it was with the Blizzard title that we have seen a true hatching within the genre. In a gray area between Call of Duty Mobile, Battlefield and Overwatch itself appears “Blitz Brigade”, a game that he is already ten years old but that it is perfect for us to get rid of the itch in case at some point they decide from Blizzard that their games reach mobile phones.

Blitz Brigade: a classic that still works very well

In Blitz Brigade we are in a world with a visual style that reminds us of the Second World War but totally imagined. We will embody seven different heroes and we will face off in arena style battles with fairly large maps to our enemies. Thus, these heroes will change the way we play, including our abilities and the characteristics of the character as such. In addition, they also have certain personality.

The game is nice and colorful, with a touch cartoon very interesting in which the modeling and maps look like a cartoon game, what suits you really well as such. The truth is that the title in this aspect It hasn’t aged badly despite the ten years with which it counts.

The game on the other hand, has a lot of vehicles. Planes, ships, tanks and transport vehicles. All with the aim of giving the game greater speed and dynamism, since it will not only be enough to be great players in one against onebut we will also have to fight against enemies mounted on vehicles.

Of course, the game to be quite a few years It usually takes a while to find a game.but even so it is still a very interesting bet to relax for a while and enjoy the title.

It’s a hero shooterthat is, the characteristics of our character are determined by the hero we choose at the beginning of the game.

We like aesthetic graphics cartoonwith casual colors and models that can also be a bit reminiscent of Fortnite.

We want a first person shooter.

We like that it also drinks from Battlefield, with many vehicles.

Hopefully in the future, just like another one will come hero shooterValorant, also arrive the blizzard title What a good time he has always given us.

we can play this title totally free both on Android and iOS. Although, yes, Blitz Brigade incorporates some microtransactions.

Download “Blitz Brigade” Google Play Store