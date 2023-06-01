This smart sci-fi film overwhelms on Netflix and rocks the Netflix Top 10



We have another beautiful sci-fi movie in Netflix Top 10. The 2019 film Ad Adstra is in second place and it should be clear that many people give the film a chance.

The sci-fi film comes from director James Gray (we own the night, Netflix describes the film as “intellectual” And “Space Travel” And you’ll see appearances from Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, and Donald Sutherland, among others.

received very mixed

Critics were generally in very good agreement, garnering an 83 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. Audiences were clearly divided, judging by the 40 percent audience score and 6.5/10 on IMDb.

“Ad Astra lacks an engrossing storyline, which only makes the real story more visible,” Simen Boersma says in response to his review with four stars,

now on netflix

Do you want to ad Astra Watch it (again), now you’ll find the science fiction hit on Netflix right here.

An astronaut’s journey to Mars turns into an arduous mission to find his missing father and find answers in space and within himself.

