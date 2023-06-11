This song is about dying in a blazing hot tent at the Best Kept Secret festival

For minutes the audience does absolutely nothing. They stand transfixed while May Kershaw plays the piano ballad ‘Turbines/Pigs’. Kershaw of the British band Black Country, New Road sings, “Don’t waste your pearls on me, I’m only a pig,” while after about five minutes his heavenly piano playing is supported by the rest of the band and they eventually sing a song. Ignite together like an awakening geyser in grand crescendo.

You think this is nothing for a breezy summer festival where many people feel like dancing with a beer in their hand? But when the climax of the song is over and the band slowly puts the notes into a drawn-out outro, the audience explodes. Yelling, whistling, it’s discharge. Even without the late singer Isaac Wood, and without a single song from his breakthrough record ants from up here (2022), the band proves to be as irresistible as they are enigmatic.

New country, Black Road, was one of the many bands from Best Kept Secret that managed to hit the public with unexpected pop music in a very strong show that challenged and surprised. Like Pitu, who often hid behind her guitar, floating between classical and pop, she now stood out as a confident, expressive singer with a wonderfully controlled voice.

Mexican Silvana Estrada made an impression on Friday with her beautiful, minimalist chamber pop/jazz/folk ballad with a little more depth to her trio. The unarmed Julia Jacqueline spent a Sunday afternoon grooving to beautiful folk songs. And Belgian duo Charlotte Edigeri and Boris Pupul’s show also lasted a long time: the rousing nightclub beats lifted you up from the first seconds, and the intense lyrics that Edigeri sang with such gusto brought you back to the ground: “Go back to the country you belong to – I look like them, but not to them.

Among the fewer barbs was The 1975, that band saw the sun go down on Friday. Or did singer Matty Healy mainly see himself in the mirror he brought along on stage? It is not easy for the British. His break with Taylor Swift has earned him a staunch army of enemies. But on Best Kept Secret, Healy is primarily up against herself.

In his doctor’s coat with cigarettes and alcohol, he collapses under the weight of his own arrogance. Too bad, because the band behind him sometimes plays brilliantly lush: melancholy pop with sax and strong backing vocals is perfect for that sunset. Time to be on stage, belting out a bouncing DJ set for those who love to sweat it out.

The public during the Best Kept Secret Festival

Yes, that heat also hit the headlines this year, in a region so dry that every gust of wind turned into a dust storm. It had drinking water and greasing after each show, and fire guards patrolled the grounds to keep an eye out for sparks from smokers who did not use the black ashtrays provided at the festival. The best kept secrets were the places where you felt the wind the most. Simply tent at the edge of the festival, or with your feet (or more) in the water, and out of the sun. And otherwise it was cool bubble bath hidden in the woods (the sauna there also attracted fewer people). Fortunately, drinking water was freely available everywhere, as was sunscreen.

Irish Van Lancome was hot too. It was not easy to understand all that he said, but “we are melting, Blow Me!” and “It’s a song about dying in a big fucking tent because it’s too hot” were obvious. Their dark folk could be magical (like Eurosonic in 2020) and beautiful at times, but they hat And the chattering and waving with fans couldn’t completely silence the onlookers.

sloshing armpits

Only guitarist Franti Marsova seemed invincible. While both the audience and his band Personal Trainer – who confirmed their status as one of the coolest Dutch bands of the moment – melted into an unrecognizable pile of sloshing armpits and red heads, there didn’t seem to be a drop for him. . Another well kept secret.

It was good to see how the audience responded, hot or not. Whether it’s Interpol’s stylized, loud-song rock, the organized chaos of The Young Fathers, Kurt Vile’s strolling rock, De Staat’s three separate shows, Sylvie Krusch’s Voodoo Dolls, or the spectacular, over-the-top visuals— Audible Show The Chemical Brothers, who didn’t really need their hits – it all worked surprisingly well.

Even the festival’s toughest band, Utrecht metal band Terzij de Horde, had a full house. The metal tent was vibrating under the rock hard riffs of the band, who aren’t exactly for everyone with their thunderous blasts and roaring vocals. On paper, because there was a crowd that you don’t see much at a metal show with floral shirts and polos, and they stayed there.

And while they could have joined the party with Hagenhagen of Goldband. But those who made it back to the main stage in time to hear his witticisms “Why is Coke so expensive?” Sing – Maybe read the crime reports in the newspapers, gentlemen.

broken shield

Singer Caroline Polachek, who had to cancel several concerts due to bronchitis, is not 100 percent yet in Hilvarenbeek. It was clear she was struggling with her normally impressive, far-reaching voice: She didn’t sing as flawlessly as she did in Paradiso earlier this year, but she broke through her shield. In ‘Ocean of Tears’ her voice seemed to fade for a moment, but it was actually the loudest, hardest part that succeeded brilliantly. Also ‘Sunset’ and ‘Fly to You’ are beautifully composed. And when she finally gets down on her knees during ‘I Believe’ and sings “I don’t know but I believe, we’ll find another day together”, the impossible swipe succeeds afterwards. It makes sense that she stopped fifteen minutes early, and so that she ends with “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings” was also fitting. A very special cast, with a very special show, partly thanks to that broken shield.