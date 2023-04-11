This Streamer Took His Counter Strike Game Too Far When His Roof Collapsed On Air – Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

This was not expected by Gabe Newell himself.

Something that has surely happened to all of us at some point in our lives is having to leave a game online for different problems in real life. From when your mother asks you to set the table to an unexpected cramp, there are many factors that can condition our games on-line. However, the case of this streamer ranks as one of the craziest interruptions we’ve ever seen in a while.

We talk about the user Dylastein, who was calmly playing a game of Counter Strike: Global Offensive when suddenly something unexpected happened. From one moment to the next, while he was waiting for his CS:GO game to finish, the ceiling of his room fell violently towards the floorcausing the unprecedented surprise of the American content creator.

“What the hell, my roof just caved in. The ceiling just caved in, the ceiling really just caved in.” He comments the streamer flabbergasted before it shut down straight shortly after to try and fix the whole mess.

This collapse appears to have been caused by a water leak in the air conditioner of your house, causing the drywall to gradually weaken until it couldn’t take any more. Through his Twitter, he commented that just 20 minutes before that he was taking a nap in the bed that shortly after ended up in rubble, so it could be said that doing live shows saved him from a good one.





Since it happened, he has not done direct againso little by little he will begin to remodel his room and return to Twitch normally.

