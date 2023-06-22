This summer’s soundtrack is already picked for you

dua lipa – dance the night

The new Dua Lipa is a song for the soundtrack of the much talked about ‘Barbie’ movie, which will release in late July. The British-Albanian singer herself took the opportunity to dress up in a dazzling outfit and bring out her inner Barbie to the world. The pop song is vintage Dua Lipa: well-sung, with a catchy melody and a bite-sized chorus. She’s smart (she has an excellent nose for collaborations that provided her with an increasingly larger and more diverse audience), she focuses on uniform choreography tailored to the TikTok generation. Another big hit in the making.





Compact Disc Dummies – There’s No Sex Without You

Released on June 1, by the standards of West Flemish brother duo Korevits is a pretty poppy, cheerful song that clearly aims for holiday spirit and carefree summer vibes. A beat grafted onto the French disco of a few decades earlier (think Bob Sinclair or Etienne de Crécy) and with more orchestral keys as the song progresses. Lennart Korevits’ vocals sound remarkably sweet and soulful. A very successful experiment as far as we’re concerned.



Janelle Monae – Float

‘Float’ was a pre-release single released a few months earlier to lead up to the release of the new album ‘The Edge of Pleasure’. On that record we hear an artist who dares to express herself more than ever before: as a non-binary person, as a sensual being, as a bon vivant. Yes, that second single ‘Lipstick Lover’ has a sultry video clip and a catchy chorus, but this ‘Float’ has a better flow and lyrics that lift you above the party crowd. Sean Kuti, son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, and his band Egypt80’s trumpets do the rest. Of a level that can be safely placed next to Beyoncé.



Kylie Minogue – Padma Padma

Kylie Minogue is back. The Australian pop diva, who just turned 55, has charmed a new, younger audience with ‘Padam Padam’. once again. Just like he did 20 years ago with ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’, a worldwide dance hit, with which he reinvented himself after earlier success in the 80s and 90s. ‘Padam Padam’ is a song that certainly wouldn’t do badly for the Eurovision Song Contest: flashy outfits, an infectious dance, a chorus that isn’t too tacky and a peppy tune that’s impossible to keep down. Hop hop, you should be practicing your choreography already!



Shaka Shams – On Me

a brazilian samba drum, then a yummy Cold vibe, to which a Chicago-house beat is added later in the track: This new Shaka Shams pulls you into summer. The Antwerp native of South African and British descent is clearly in Ibiza mode on his latest pitch, we hear less hip hop or grime and more house. without losing your understanding of the various effects. Because the winner of ‘De Nieuwe Lichting’ in 2022 is a master of summoning different styles. ‘On Me’ proves once again that Shaka Shames is a Belgian talent with international appeal that we will be hearing a lot more of.