This Super Easy TikTok Hack Gives You an Instant Lashes Lift

Not everyone is blessed with long eyelashes. Luckily, there are many solutions! Mascara, serums, fake eyelashes, eyelash extensions, an eyelash lift… because you (unfortunately) have to dig deep into your purse for this kind of lift, we’re extra happy with TikTok’s latest viral hack, which lets you Gives an instant eyelash lift.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You might be able to find the same content in another format, or you might be able to find more information on their web site.

How does the eyelash lift hack work?

You only need two things for the hack: your favorite waterproof mascara and Aquaphor. This soothing skin balm Eucerin has had one for many years must have In our makeup bag. The product is good for almost everything, and has countless benefits. For example, Beyonce and Meghan Markle use the balm (which we still want to call a panacea) daily. And, as it turns out: It works like a charm for your eyelashes, too. At least, if we are to believe the many TikTok videos.

how, you ask? Well, mix your waterproof mascara with some Aquaphor you have on your fingertips. Then use the spoolie on top of a clean mascara brush and apply to your lashes. Once you do, you should see instant results – longer lashes that stay in shape all day long. do you like this way too messy, Then there is another way. First apply a layer of Aquaphor on your lashes and then a layer of mascara.

Want to see the result yourself? Watch the video below.

This content is imported from TikTok. You might be able to find the same content in another format, or you might be able to find more information on their web site.