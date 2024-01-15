This surprising connection the movie has with Bridgerton and Grey’s Anatomy

Netflix gave tough competition by including the film in its catalog Crossroad which starred Britney Spears and Zoe Saldana more than twenty years ago. But do you know who was connected to this feature film? bridgerton And gray’s anatomy ,
This was one of the most awaited films of this February month. This Thursday, February 15, Netflix posted online Crossroad, a film in which we follow three childhood friends Lucy (Britney Spears), Kit (Zoe Saldana) and Mimi (Taryn Manning) who, after losing touch for a long time, take a road trip to Los Angeles with a specific goal But let’s go out. : The first wants to be reunited with her mother who lives in Arizona, the second wants to find her fiancé in the City of Angels and the last dreams of participating in a singing competition in hopes of building a career. They rediscover the concept of friendship during this road trip across the United States.
Crossroad :creator of gray’s anatomy Behind the writing of this iconic film of the 2000s
Many people don’t know this, but Shonda Rhimes is behind the writing of this cult film, Before experiencing success on television Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, How to Get Away with Murder Or bridgerton On Netflix, Shonda Rhimes wrote the script Crossroad, “Ann Carley, the producer, and I had been friends for years. We were sitting and watching the movie Shakespeare in Love, and she turned to me and said: ‘You want to write a movie starring Britney Spears?’ and I said: ‘Absolutely’. The next day, I was on a plane to go to a Britney Spears concert. And that’s how it all started.”, he remembered. Released in 2002, Crossroad Over time it has acquired the status of a cult film.
after CrossroadShonda Rhimes participated in the writing of the film. wedding of a princess
Although Crossroad Destroyed by critics, that didn’t stop Shonda Rhimes from participating in the writing of the film wedding of a princess, produced by Disney Studios. Available on the Disney+ streaming platform, this feature film starring Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews (who now voices Lady Whistledown) bridgerton) follows Mia as she finally prepares to take on her role as Princess of Genovia. But the young woman will soon be disappointed when she learns that the law requires her to marry before she can ascend the throne. So if the girl does not want the crown to slip from her hands then she has one month’s time to get married.
