This team became the first team to qualify for the playoffs

If there is a team that displays complete dominance over the rest of its competitors nba he is Boston Celtics, The team that is leading is comfortably in eastern conferenceWith a record of 52–14 and a 10-game lead over their nearest rival, cleveland cavaliersWhose record is 42-.24.

Another example of their brilliant performance was the comfortable defeat phoenix sun, one of the candidates for the title, with a score of 127–111 at the TD Garden in Boston. There, one of the most prominent was the Dominican al horford with 24 units, which helped them overtake manu ginobili Second place historically among scorers among Latinos who have played nba,

was the best figure of the day jaylen brownWith his 37 points, he is followed by Jayson Tatum, who added 26 points with five rebounds and the same number of assists.

But beyond all that context, the victory this Thursday, March 14, embodied the classification Boston Celtics To playoffsBecoming the first team to reach this milestone among the current season’s contestants.

who led Joe Mazzulla They managed to accomplish this with still 16 games remaining in the regular round. They are also six wins away from securing first place. There is no doubt that he is a clear favorite to get his first ring since 2008.