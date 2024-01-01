This team will be the favorite to sign Imanaga (source)

A 45-day period for Shota Imanaga to negotiate with Major League teams began on November 28. Today is the 42nd day of said period and the Japanese left-back is still on the free market. The 30-year-old player has until Thursday at 5 p.m. ET to sign a contract with an MLB club.
MLB Network’s John Paul Morosi wrote Sunday that at least five teams are interested in Imanaga. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden previously reported that the Cubs, Angels, Giants and Red Sox are finalists to sign the left-hander. That figure was confirmed by USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, who wrote Sunday that Imanaga had “four teams seriously bidding for his services,” including the Red Sox and Cubs.
But according to a source from MLB.com’s Mark Feisand, San Francisco could emerge as the favorite.
“Everything points to the Giants,” the source said. “They were left without (Shohei) Ohtani and (Yoshinobu) Yamamoto, and although Imanaga is not at the same level as those guys, they don’t want to be left out again.”
Feinsand recently listed the Yankees and Mets as two other teams competing for Imanaga. The left-hander posted a 2.96 ERA over 1,100 innings over eight years in Nippon Professional Baseball. According to Feinsand, some scouts project Imanaga as a second or third starter for a major league team.
