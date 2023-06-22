This tennis movie with Zendaya, ‘Challengers’ is about to explode

Zendaya will return to the silver screen in 2023! Not only in ‘Doon Part Two’, but also in the film ‘Challengers’. The first trailer for the romantic sports comedy has just been released, and it looks promising.

‘Challengers’ by Luca Guadagnino

This isn’t too surprising, since the film is directed by Luca Guadagnino, the man behind call me by your name sit. This title also appears to be filled with beautiful, colorful images, with ample intimate scenes. The plot follows three tennis players who have known each other since their teenage years (as former and former best friends), and are now involved in the same tennis match. Because they all want to win, all kinds of old rivalries and desires resurface on and off the track.

Meanwhile, a love triangle also develops between the protagonists (played by Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faust). If we look at the trailer, it also seems to be a quirky story, which has already set the internet abuzz. Guadagnino told IndieWire: “I think these three characters are very complicated and messed up, and I love them so much. And a movie about sports, why not? It’s hyperactive, and I make movies, so It’s great.’

This content has been imported from Twitter. You might be able to find the same content in another format, or you might be able to find more information on their web site.

Zendaya in a movie about tennis

Zendaya spent three months working with former tennis player Brad Gilbert to prepare for the role. The film will hit the theaters from September 15 and will premiere at the Venice Film Festival. You can watch the trailer below.

This content is imported from YouTube. You might be able to find the same content in another format, or you might be able to find more information on their web site.