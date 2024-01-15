This video of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cleaning their seats after watching Dune 2 at the cinema

The couple were filmed gathering their luggage after attending a film screening in Los Angeles on Monday, March 4.

For this audience who came to attend the screening of dune 2 At a Los Angeles theater on Monday, March 4, the highlight of the show wasn’t Timothée Chalamet. Twitter account @GehrigRyan published a video in which we see Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cleaning their seats after the session, sitting in the front row and wearing casual attire. We see the singer with a soda in one hand and a bucket of popcorn in the other, waiting for the actor to clean his seat or collect his luggage.

“Good for them”

,dune 2 “Was amazing,” @GehrigRyan wrote in the caption of the post. The post-credits scene was when I realized JLo and Ben Affleck were sitting in front of us.” The sequence was praised by Internet users, who praised the couple’s attitude. One wrote, “Their ability to collect their stuff and Respect to clear their seats.”

Or: “It’s disgusting that so many people leave their food and drinks in public places like this. Well done to them.” A day earlier, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were also seen hand-in-hand while shopping in Los Angeles. A couple, in short, (almost) likes others.