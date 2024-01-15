This was “El Pechocho”, one of three gang members among the 18 people killed in Tamara.

José Virgilio Sánchez, aka “El Pechocho”, was serving three sentences totaling more than 500 years in prison.

José Virgilio Sánchez, alias “Pechocho”, is one of three dead gang members identified this Sunday after a bloody fight in Tegucigalpa’s Tamara prison.

Norlin Alcides along with “El Pechocho” Ardon Varela, alias “Lucifer” and Mario René Castillo, alias the Body, were killed in the attack.

José Virgilio Sánchez was imprisoned in Tamara after serving three sentences of up to 500 years each.

In his criminal record he was accused of the 2010 deaths of 17 people working in a shoe store in Cabanitas, Barrio Cabañas sector of San Pedro Sula.

This Sunday night, Commissioner Ramiro Fernando Muñoz, colonel and president of the intervention commission of the National Penitentiary System, confirmed the news of his death by asphyxiation after a bloody confrontation inside his cells.

Sánchez Ilama escaped from the maximum security prison located in El Pozo, Santa Barbara, and left another man inside with his name on it, while he enjoyed freedom.

But he fell into criminal acts again in Jardines del Valle in San Pedro Sula with clothes to commit a crime, for which he was again admitted to the penal center of Illama, Santa Barbara, then transferred to Tamara prison. Went.

‘El Pechocho’ was captured in 2010 for the murder of 17 workers of a shoe store in the Valle de Sula neighborhood of the industrial capital, which occurred on September 7 of that year.

It is noteworthy that Jose Virgilio Sanchez was considered a dangerous criminal by the National Police.

According to police reports, El Pechocho, a high-profile criminal, died of suffocation.

