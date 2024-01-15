This was the Apple car that never came to market and will never be available for sale.

He The Apple Car is already a dead conceptRather one that never saw the light of day, so in the realm of speculation, sketches of what the model should look like have already begun to circulate.

Reporter from bloomberg Mark Gurman says Apple’s focus was on maximizing interior space for an environment similar to a private jet.

It was this goal that led Apple designers toward a minivan-like approach, and the Canoo lifestyle vehicle was one of the main designs being considered.

“The general idea was a minimalist interface, combined with seats you would typically see in a private jet or limousine. Inside, it felt like you were essentially in a “shaped bubble.” This incarnation of the car can seat four people comfortably, and the seats can be changed between regular chairs, recliners and footrests. The design of Apple’s car circa 2020 resembled the Canoo lifestyle vehicle, a futuristic pickup truck with rounded sides, but with dark black windows with adjustable tint. It had a glass sunroof, a pure white exterior and whitewall tires with a black center. “The front and back were the same, so it would always feel like you were driving forward.”

The other concept and car that had similarities was the Volkswagen ID. Discussion:

«An old design drawn by the great Jony Ive looked like the modern reincarnation of the 1950s Volkswagen Microbus. Internally it was nicknamed bread. The second version was an evolution of the same and looked almost identical to the 2017 Volkswagen ID Buzz concept. That design was shown inside Apple long before VW announced its concept, and that may not be a coincidence. “In mid-2010 some employees left Apple Automobile Group for the German automaker.”

Editor’s Recommendations

























