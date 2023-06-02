this was the best music of may

And woosjjj… May 2023 is over too. These were the highs and maybe lows in pop and jazz music last month.

Let’s start with the low of the month, we have moved away from that.



Tina Turner’s Unexpected Death, Who Wasn’t Affected? Do people who have nothing to do with Tina really exist? What a woman, what a voice, what a life.

Have you been listening to much of her music since Terrible News? Don’t miss his old work on Spotify. That Ike was one of the biggest asses ever, but early in her career, Tina was at her best as a singer despite all the misery she went through.

now for something happy



“The happiest album of the month was undoubtedly He Feel good! by Jesse Ware. The British singer was initially a bit in the pop music corner, but nowadays makes very infectious neo-disco. Like Dua Lipa, yes. And a little bit too – on his latest album – Sam Smith.

Ware has a great voice and he’s a nice person, but He Feel good! It’s also such a great album because of the production. The music sounds thick and pumping, like in the seventies. You automatically see a dance floor that changes color each time, such as Saturday night Fever,

That department was cheerful, through really nice or really pretty.



Recommendation of the month in that category: wait till i finish, the solo debut of American soul singer Durand Jones. He was already well known among enthusiasts as the vocalist of The Indications, who brought a very smooth and tasteful version of soul.

On his own, Jones seems pretty unapologetic, even rough at times. Soul music from the sixties and seventies to pick up the lines, but sounds retro wait till i finish Not a moment in beautiful feeling that Jones comes out as bisexual.

Best concert of the month?



Arctic monkeys at Zigo Dome. Not much was expected, as the group had been pretty disappointing the previous summer in the lowlands. They are still on the same tour, but the arctic monkeys that were in Ziggo were completely different arctic monkeys than those in Biddinghuizen.

One hundred percent effort, perfect set list (good choice of old and new work), sober yet beautiful decor. It was one of those Friday nights you wish all weekend could go to. Also cool: Monkey, also an advanced thirties, has tapped into a new, remarkably young audience via TikTok.

The real oldies were quite active on stage too, weren’t they?



With varying results, I must say. Punk and new wave legend Siouxsie Sioux never really had to trust her technique as a singer, but Paradiso often had it terribly wrong. The Synth Kings of Depeche Mode (nowadays a duo following the death of James Fletcher) gave a monumentally good concert at Ziggo.

But the concerts in the 65+ segment were undoubtedly the two shows that Bruce Springsteen gave at the Arena. The years are starting to be numbered for The Boss (who went down in show number 2), but the holy fire was still burning.

