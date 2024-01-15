This was the goal of the Portuguese in Al-Nassr’s victory against Al-Ahly

2024-03-15



Cristiano Ronaldo And Al Nassr won 1-0 on their visit to Al-Ahli on the 24th matchday of the Saudi Arabian League. The 39-year-old Portuguese forward was very involved in the game. Cristiano Ronaldo made the score 1–0 in the 44th minute, however, it was ruled out because he was offside, which was not revealed by the television image.

In the second half, the same thing happened to the home team when Roberto Firmino scored the first goal, but VAR canceled it. But just when everything was complicated, Cristiano scored 1-0 from the penalty spot in the 68th minute and reached 23 goals in the ongoing Arabian tournament.

With this goal, Cristiano Ronaldo reached the 879th score of his career this Friday and is 121 goals away from reaching 1,000. Something that’s only a matter of time! Similarly, he reached his 752nd club goal. Even at the age of 39, Cristiano Ronaldo is still performing brilliantly in each of his games with Al Nassr.

