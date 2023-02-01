This was the harsh childhood of Rusherking, the great love of La China Suárez

Thomas Nicolás Tobar, better known as rusherkingToday he is one of the artists of the urban genre that has grown the most in recent times. That, perhaps, was reinforced by the enormous degree of public knowledge that he acquired from his relationship with La China Suárez.

The 21-year-old was born in La Banda, Santiago del Estero. From there, he built a career that is on the rise. Today, with great songs and his love for the actress, his popularity has reached levels that were perhaps unexpected for him some time ago.

However, despite the fact that today he enjoys a practically incomparable present for a young man of 21 years, with a promising career and for having conquered one of the most beautiful women in the country, the past of rusherking It wasn’t pretty at all, compared to today.

Rusherking had a very tough childhood.

In his beginnings making rhymes in freestyle, he presented himself with the name “Rusher”, which he chose because of the strategy he used in the terrorist video game “Counter Strike”, which consists of quickly buying a weapon and going out to kill”, like himself explained at the time.

If you look a little further back in the history of rusherking, you can find a very hard and humble childhood. His father, a taxi driver, and his mother, a housewife, always did everything possible so that at least there was no shortage of bread and mate on the table at noon and at night.

Perhaps, inspired by that very harsh reality, rusherking he started doing freestyle and getting his first prizes. It was in those moments that she began to compose her first songs, the first of those that are successful today.

Rusherking enjoys a dream present.

At the age of 17 he decided to try his luck with the urban genre in what for him was an unknown Buenos Aires. When he arrived in the Federal Capital, nothing was easy for the young man from Santiago del Estero.

Many times, he and his friends did not have enough to eat or sleep. Although they rummaged around to get some money and solve the issue of food on a day-to-day basis, at some point they ended up occupying a basement under a hairdresser’s to have a place to sleep.