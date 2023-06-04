This way you are sure that your feet will never bother you again during a festival/concert

Are you going to concerts and/or festivals this summer? Of course it’s great. You have many things to think about in preparation. But one thing festival and concert goers have to deal with on a regular basis is their feet. You stand for long and it takes effect after sometime. Do you want to spend the day or evening without aching feet? Here are our top tips.

Never wear new shoes on any occasion

We totally understand that you probably bought new shoes for the event, but please break them in before you head to the festival or concert. Some shoes may be comfortable when you try them on in the store, but may still hurt after a few hours of wearing them. So always make sure your new shoes are broken in before putting them on for an event where you can’t take them off.

air your feet at night

If you go to a multi-day festival, chances are your feet will have covered quite a few kilometers after the first day. At night you have the opportunity to rest your feet. Do this by giving them air. That’s why don’t sleep wearing socks. This gives your legs an opportunity to stretch, which often happens when they’re under load for long periods of time. The next day they are as good as new. If possible, wear airy shoes and socks too! Locking your feet in tight shoes eventually leads to more pain.

Please wear appropriate footwear for the venue

If you’re going to an event on a grass field, you’ll need shoes that are appropriate for the surface. For example, don’t wear heels here, but wear flats. We almost always recommend wearing heels to events like festivals and concerts, but if you really want to wear them, check the venue first. For example, do you stand all day or the asphalt? Then when you have to go through the mud, the pain in the ankles is less.

sit while you can

Do you have seats for the concert? Good! take advantage of it. Sit between the support act and the main act to give your legs time to recharge. Then your feet won’t ache during the rest of the concert and you can dance amazingly. If you have pitches or if you’re going to a festival, take the opportunity to sit down if you see it. Many people sit on the floor in concert halls, so don’t be embarrassed if you do too. It’s often a little difficult to find seats at festivals, but don’t be afraid to get down on the grass if necessary.

walk in the middle, don’t stand still

You can stand for long periods of time in one place during events, but this will only make your feet ache more. Avoid standing still as much as possible and try dancing or moving around as much as possible. Is there no good acting for a while? Tour the Fairgrounds! It’s often a bit difficult to walk at concerts, of course you don’t want to lose your spot. But when it’s possible, we definitely recommend it.

get another pair of shoes

Lastly, bringing a second pair of shoes is also highly recommended. For example, wear your high heels to take great photos and then swap them out for comfortable shoes to dance in. One fan recently came up with something very clever for a Taylor Swift concert. The shows on the Eraze Tour last no less than three hours! Fans therefore brought thick socks to wear during the concert. At least she didn’t have any blisters after the show!

Fans therefore brought thick socks to wear during the concert. At least she didn't have any blisters after the show!

