This way you can avoid traffic jams or talk to your vehicle as if it were a person

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into the automotive world is progressing rapidly. Photo: Getty Images. (Hecule via Getty Images)

Vehicles are about to get smarter, almost as smart as your smartphone. Brands are betting heavily on artificial intelligence (AI) to make the driving experience as enjoyable as possible. Just this week we learned that Volkswagen had announced the integration of ChatGPT for a large number of its models during CES in Las Vegas.

In practice, this new function will allow you to control elements such as the navigator or the air conditioning using your voice in a natural way, in addition to providing information through questions whose answers will increase over time thanks to AI.

Drivers won’t need to do anything to enjoy the new features. When they’re available, simply say ‘Hello IDA’ (IDA is Volkswagen’s virtual assistant) or press the corresponding button on the steering wheel. According to Volkswagen, ChatGPT does not have access to any vehicle data. Furthermore, questions and answers are deleted immediately to ensure the highest possible level of data security.

ChatGPT’s AI will enhance the vehicle user experience through technologies such as natural language processing and voice recognition, enabling seamless interactions between humans and machines. It allows drivers and passengers to control various functions with the help of voice commands.

A Volkswagen ID.5 electric car is displayed in the showroom of a car dealership in Raze, near Nantes, France on November 13, 2023. Reuters/Stephen Mahe (Reuters/Reuters)

AI is increasingly present in vehicles

But AI is not only a way to better communicate with the vehicle. This type of technology is important so that autonomous cars can drive themselves. And not only that, it also makes them safer, better maintained and avoids traffic jams.

This week we learned that the California Department of Transportation, in collaboration with other state agencies, has asked technology companies to propose generative AI tools by January 25 that could help California reduce traffic and make it safer. Roads, especially for pedestrians, cyclists and scooter drivers.

Various AI technologies, such as machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP) and computer vision, are helping to integrate artificial intelligence into the automotive industry, with the aim of improving the driver experience. In the automotive world, these technologies automate many tasks, such as route planning, navigation, parking, etc., while providing efficiency and safety.

From design and manufacturing to production and post-production, the integration of AI into the automotive industry is already underway, and there are many reasons why this could be the beginning of a revolution that will make driving a safer and more comfortable experience in reality. As highlighted in this report by consulting firm CMC Global.

Better safety and self-driving

With AI in automotive, which enables advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), the improvement in road safety has gone up a notch. Sensor fusion collects data from sensors such as cameras, RADAR, LiDAR and ultrasonic sensors to generate an understanding of the vehicle’s environment. For example, AI algorithms process sensor data and integrate it to detect objects and predict behavior, helping to make informed decisions in real time. These systems activate advanced driver assistance features such as adaptive cruise control and pedestrian detection, resulting in an efficient driving experience.

The same AI allows autonomous vehicles to drive themselves. These cars use the integration of AI technologies to sense the environment, make quick decisions, and drive without human intervention. Call it an event or a revolution; AI in self-driving cars leads to less human error, more organized traffic flow, and accessibility for those who can’t drive. Tesla Model 3, Volvo XC40, BMW iX and Lexus LS are some of the latest high-tech self-driving models.

Route planning and navigation are essential aspects of AI in the automotive industry. It includes components such as perception, localization and traffic jam avoidance to guide optimal routes.

predictive maintenance

Another use of AI in the automotive industry is called “predictive maintenance.” This aspect analyzes vehicle data from sensors and systems to identify patterns and anomalies. AI algorithms predict potential failures or breakdowns, supporting prevention strategies.

A proactive approach with AI in the automotive industry helps optimize maintenance schedules, reduce downtime and improve vehicle reliability, saving money for vehicle owners and manufacturers. For example, it allows drivers to receive timely alerts about potential technical risks and contact manufacturers directly for maintenance instead of repair shops.

Of course, AI represents a huge advancement for the automotive world: not only to improve driving, but also to adjust costs for both manufacturers and drivers.

