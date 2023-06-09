this we know

Singer Beyoncé will perform two nights at the Johan Cruijff Arena on June 17 and 18. What can we expect from the concerts? Six Questions and Answers: Here’s What We Know Now.

byron van den bergh

When is Beyoncé in Amsterdam?



On Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 June, Beyoncé will visit Amsterdam to perform two concerts at the Johan Cruijff Arena. The concerts are part of her Renaissance World Tour, dedicated to her seventh album, which was released last year. Renaissance. The singer started her tour on 10 May in Stockholm and ended on 27 September in New Orleans.

The Amsterdam shows are nearly sold out, but there are still some tickets available through Ticketmaster. Regular tickets still cost around three hundred and seventy euros and for resale tickets (previously bought tickets that visitors want to get rid of again) you can pay between two hundred and almost one thousand euros in different grades. Due to Ticketmaster policy, it is not possible to score or sell tickets on TicketSwap.

What do we already know about the Renaissance Tour show?



Firstly, that the concerts last about three hours and that the shows are made possible by a large team of a few hundred people. On stage, the singer, best known with the group Destiny’s Child, is accompanied by a full band and approximately twenty dancers.

album Renaissance Is in the center of the tour of the same name. At the first concert in the Swedish capital Stockholm, all songs from the album could be chosen, but previous hits were also reviewed during the first show, for example Crazy in Love And run the world Girls).

Renaissance shows are characterized by lots of glitter, including outfits and decorations. Photos and video from the first performance show Queen B bringing a giant disco ball and a shiny horse on stage. That’s a reference to the album cover of Ghoda RenaissanceWhich was created by Dutch photographer Carlin Jacobs, in which Beyoncé is sitting on a horse.

In Paris and London, Beyoncé brought her eleven-year-old daughter, Ivy Blue, onstage as a surprise, who later danced to some of the songs with dancers. Who knows, Ivy may even appear in the arena.

How were the first shows of the tour received?



The foreign press is excited about the first concert and talks of a futuristic and supernatural show; In terms of costumes, decorations and (visual) techniques as well as musically.

According to the newspaper, “Beyoncé has nailed the concept of impressing in Brussels.” Morning, after the concert on 14 May. The words ‘science fiction’ and ‘disco’ are cited and the review even asks whether a pop concert could ever be more impressive. The singer is said to have outdone herself yet again, with her ‘best voice’ and the way she manages to impress the audience and herself.

many times found the show in Cardiff, England epic and compelling, calling it a night celebrating ‘black and gay dance culture’.

Guardian calls Beyonce’s Stockholm performance ‘a monster blockbuster concert experience on a different plane that drips with sci-fi disco’ body positivity and sex.

by music magazine and platform Rolling stone His entire musical career was covered in that concert. was notable according to Rolling stone Also, the set list contained songs that she does not often perform live, such as Me And flaws and all,

Beyoncé been to the Arena in Amsterdam before?



The Johan Cruijff Arena and Amsterdam are no unknown to Beyoncé. In the summer of 2016 she appeared at the Arena as part of The Formation World Tour. According to parole The singer was in top form at the time and the set list was also eclectic with over thirty songs. However, the arena’s sound was poor, therefore unworthy of Beyoncé: ‘Hollow and tiny things resounded in the stadium’, wrote reviewer Hans van Lissum.

In 2018, she was at the stadium again on June 19 and 20, but again as part of a tour she also joined musician – and her partner – Jay-Z. parole wrote of that performance that it was “nothing short of jaw-dropping.” and: “Beyoncé’s charisma is almost intimidating, her energy on stage unparalleled.”

What can we expect from Beyoncé’s show at Johan Cruijff Arena?



Pieter van Brummeln, music journalist parole, Beyoncé looked into Zigo Dome in 2013 and then gave it five stars. “That was really great, true American style. It was a show where everything was right: The music was good, there were good things to see and it was good. He expects nothing more from the show at the Arena.

According to him, the arena is the appropriate venue, at least logically, for a show of this size and star. “It can accommodate a lot of people, it’s easily accessible, you sit comfortably and generally have a nice view.”

What is often complained about: The sound quality at Ajax Stadium. Van Brummelen feels that bad sound is a stigma the arena will never get rid of. “They have the name against them. But it’s also a stadium, the music sounds different there. It will be the same in English stadiums. You can’t expect sound quality like Paradiso and Ziggo Dome, where the bands always sound good.

In addition, the seating or standing area in the Arena can also affect the concert experience. He had the same experience with Metallica, who played at the stadium in late April. “I have the advantage that I’m always on the floor, where it’s usually nice. I also have tickets in the stands, but it wasn’t easy. You sit far away, see a lot of things on the screen and at the concert Too many don’t get involved.

What will help in any case, according to van Brummelen, is Beyoncé’s presence. “On one hand she is a kind of superwoman and superhero, but on the other hand she is also just a human being. She has a good personality and must be a nice and lovely lady. At least that’s how I feel.”

Will we still see Beyoncé at the Rijksmuseum?



Former US President Obama, actress Sarah Jessica Parker and film director Steven Spielberg: These three celebrities recently visited Amsterdam and came to soak up the culture in the city.

Obama made a cruise through Amsterdam East and visited the MOCO Museum. Sarah Jessica Parker visits the Van Gogh Museum and the Rijksmuseum. Steven Spielberg also visited the Vermeer exhibition at the Rijks. Last May, Stones guitarists Keith Richards and Ron Wood appeared outside opening hours at the same museum the night watch to admire.

Has Beyoncé already called the Rijksmuseum to ask if she can visit the Hall of Fame in June? A press officer of the museum says that he cannot say anything about this. However according to him everyone is free to take the call. “If she wants to come, she’s most welcome and I think we’ll be talking to her management.”

Can’t get enough of Beyoncé?



Beyoncé on stage in Stockholm. Image Getty Images

