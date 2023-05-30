This Week in Golf: Five Men in Hamburg

dp world tour

Championship: Porsche European Open

Dates: June 2 – 4, 2023

Way: Green Eagle, North Course, Vinsen, Lower Saxony (Germany)

Length: 6,819 meters

cross: 72

prize money: $2,000,000

Live Scoring: Thursday from 7.30am via the DP World Tour website

Television: Live every day on Zigo Sport. Thursday and Friday from 13:00 – 18:00. Saturday and Sunday from 13:00 – 17:30

Highest Ranked Players: Victor Perez, Pablo Larrazabal, Thorbjorn Olesen, Adri Arnaus, Jordan Smith, Robert McIntyre, Yannick Paul and Alexander Björk

Dutch people: Jost Luyten, Will Beasling, Dan Huizinga, Darius van Driel and Rowin Caron

Winner in 2022: Kalle Samooza (Finnish)

final five winners: 2022 – Kalle Samooja (Fin), 2021 – Marcus Armitage (England), 2020 – Did not play due to Kovid-19, 2019 – Paul Casey (England), 2018 – Richard McAvoy (England), 2017 – Jordan Smith (England)

characteristics: Five Dutchmen compete on a track in the Hamburg region that the owners call a monster because it’s so long. Dear friends, Bernardus is about ten meters short…

The owners of the 36-hole complex want to improve the ‘infamous’ Porsche Nord course (map) every year as they aim to eventually host the Ryder Cup.

Be that as it may, the Porsche European Open doesn’t live up to that ambition. The prize money is on par with the KLM Open, the field certainly isn’t strong and the track can’t really compete with Bernardus.

pga tours

Championship: commemorative tournament

Dates: June 1 – 4, 2023

Way: Muirfield Village, Dublin, Ohio, USA (United States of America)

Length: 6,888 m

cross: 72

prize money: $20,000,000

Live Scoring: Thursday at 2 p.m. via the PGA Tour website

Television: Live every day on Zigo Sport and Discovery Plus App. Thursday and Friday from 20:00 – 24:00. Saturday and Sunday from 6.30 pm to midnight.

Highest Ranked Players: Scotty Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schaeffel, Victor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young, Tyrell Hatton, Colin Morikawa, Sungjae Im and Kurt Kitayama

Winner in 2022: Billy Horschel (USA)

final five winners: 2022 – Billy Horschel (USA), 2021 – Patrick Cantlay (USA), 2020 – Jon Rahm (Spa), 2019 – Patrick Cantlay (USA), 2018 – Bryson DeChambeau (USA)

characteristics: Tournament of Jack Nicklaus – the man with the biggest wins – also has a specified event to become. This meant that prize money of twenty million guilders could be divided by the 120-member region.

lpg travel

Season 1-4 continues with $2,750,000 Mizuho America Open (Description & Live Scoring) at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City – with an impressive view of Manhattan.

There’s still a chance Davie Weber will be part of the 120 women’s field: She was Monday’s second reserve

and then this: Ziggo Sport Golf will broadcast a summary on Monday 5 June at 19:30 – 21:00

Ladies European Tour

Anne Van Dam and Pascale Kouffa will take part in the €300,000 from June 2 to 4 (Friday-Sunday). Helsingborg Open (More details and scoring from Friday’s live). The championship is played at Ellerum Golf Club, which is located just north of Helsingborg near the town of the same name.

Challenge Tour

Two compatriots – Lars van Meijl and Vince van Veen – will play from June 1 to 4 D+D Real Check Challenge Open (Details and Live Scoring). Koen Kouwenar was the second reserve on Monday.

During the Panorama Golf Resort near Cakov – 75 kilometers southeast of Prague – 265 thousand euros can be distributed.

satellite tourism

at the Golfe de la Grange aux Ormes near Metz, from 2 to 4 June Open La Mirabelle d’Or Played Mirabelles are particularly delicious little plums that are very popular in France.

this tournament Alps Tour (More details and scoring from Friday) has prize money of forty thousand euros.

pro golf tour Ongoing 2023 Season 19 – 21 June Tenerife Pro Golf Open (more information). The tournament also counts for the rankings of the Alps Tour.

NGF Competitions

Overview of official tournaments and championships to be played in 2023.