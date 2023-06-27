This Week in Golf: The Classic at The Belfry

dp world tour

Championship: Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo

Dates: June 29 – July 2, 2023

Way: Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands (England)

Length: 6,710 m

cross: 72

prize money: $3,500,000

Live Scoring: Thursday from 8.30am via the DP World Tour website

Television: Live on Ziggo Sport every day. Thursday and Friday from 2.30 pm to 7.30 pm. Saturday & Sunday 1.30pm – 6.30pm.

Highest Ranked Players: Justin Rose, Min Woo Lee, Adrian Maronk, Victor Perez, Thorbjorn Olesen, Jordan Smith, Adri Arnaus, Yannick Paul, Callum Shinkwin and Thriston Lawrence

Dutch people: Jost Ten, Will Besseling, Dan Huizing and Darius Van Driel

Winner in 2022: Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)

last five winners: 2022 – Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), 2021 – Richard Bland (England), 2020 – Renato Paratore (Ita), 2019 – Markus Kinhalt (Sweden), 2018 – Eddie Pepperell (England)

characteristics: For the 20th time, the Belfry’s Brabazon Course will host a DP World Tour match.

In 1979 Severiano Ballesteros won the English Golf Classic here and last year Thorbjorn Olesen won the Betfred British Masters on the park course.

Other big names who were successful here: Greg Norman, Jose Maria Olazabal, Henrik Stenson, Paul Casey and Lee Westwood.

And then, of course, there’s the Ryder Cup.

In 1985, Europe won for the first time in 27 years on a course designed by Peter Ellis and Dave Thomas (winners Dutch Open 1958). It was a draw in 1989, the US won in 1993 and in 2002 Sam Torrance led his European team to another success.

The British Masters was first played in 1946. It was a classic on the other side of the North Sea for decades, but no sponsors could be found after the 2008 edition. In 2015, some of the British top players – starting with Ian Poulter – moved their shoulders forward and the British Masters has since been back on the agenda.

As of this year, Nick Faldo – winner of six majors – will host.

pga tours

Championship: rocket hostage classic

Dates: June 29 – July 2, 2023

Way: Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan (USA)

Length: 6,739 yards

cross: 72

prize money: $8,000,000

Live Scoring: Thursday at 2 p.m. via the PGA Tour website

Television: Live every day on Ziggo Sport and Discovery Plus app. Thursday and Friday from 21:00 – 24:00. Saturday and Sunday from 19:00 – 24:00.

Highest Ranked Players: Max Homma (US), Tony Finau (US), Justin Thomas (US), Colin Morikawa (US), Sungjae Im (ZK), Tom Kim (ZK), Hideki Matsuyama (Jap), Keegan Bradley (US), Harris English (US), Rickie Fowler (US) and Sepp Straka (East)

Winner in 2022: Tony Finau (USA)

Winners: 2022 – Tony Finau (US), 2021 – Cam Davis (Australia), 2020 – Bryson DeChambeau (US), 2019 – Nate Lashley (US)

characteristics: This championship is played during a club which was established in 1899. The first nine holes were laid out in 1906 and a 36-hole complex was designed in 1913 after Scottish Grandmaster Donald Ross bought more land.

It is a traditional American parkland course with nice treed, hard greens that grow quickly at this time of year.

Last year Tony Finau set a new tournament record with -26. The American only missed six greens. By the way, Finau had won the 3M Championship the week before.

Cameron Young (2022), Juhyung Kim (2022), Davis Thompson (2021), JT Poston (2019), Nate Lashley (2019) and Nate Lashley (2019) are the track record holders with 63 strokes.

LPGA

short break. 2023 season will continue from July 6 to 9 US Women’s Open on Pebble Beach. Australian Min Woo Lee defended his title and Davey Weber also participated (more info).

Ladies European Tour

Lauren Holme and Romy Meekers will take part in the three-ton charity from June 29 to July 1. Ladies Open by Pikala Rock Resort (More info from Thursday’s live scoring). The 6,588-metre par-72 course is located on the Gulf of Finland south of Siuntio, fifty kilometers west of Helsinki.

challenge trip

The Challenge Tour will remain in France for another week. It’s a 3.5-hour drive from Plaineuf-Val-André in Brittany to Golf PGA France du Vaudreuil near Rouen.

doped with 260 thousand euros Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge (Details and Live Scoring) From 29 June to 2 July, on Sundays the man who won in Brittany will also take part: 44-year-old Welshman Stuart Manley. He has been playing on the DP World Tour (occasionally) and the Challenge Tour (frequently) since 2004.

Dutch people? Lars van Meijl, Keet van der Weele and Vince van Veen.

International Amateur Championship

eight dutch people are taking part in this EK for amateursWhich will be played from Wednesday, 28 June to Saturday, 1 July at Pärnu Bay Golf Links, which is located in South West Estonia.

Thijsman Battens, Jack Ingham, Jerry Gee, Danie Kloeth, Thom Linsen, Benjamin Reuter, Lars van der Wiet and Anonius van der Voort represented Orange and notably themselves on a spectacular looking course.

In a 72-hole championship (more details and live scoring) with 144 participants, the cut comes after 54 holes. top 60 players plus tie Can play the last round.

and then this: The winner will be able to compete in The Open at Royal Liverpool in a few weeks.

satellite tourism

Alps Tour: On the mainland of Spain, it will be from June 29 to July 1. Aravel Golf Open by Craind Played (description and scoring).

pro golf tour: Season will continue from 5th to 7th July Polish Open (features)

NGF Competitions

Overview of official tournaments and championships to be played in 2023.