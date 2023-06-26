This week in ‘Kunststaff Radio’: Bergette Lewis, Gerard Elders and Nelge

‘Kunststaff Radio’ is available from Monday to Thursday on NPO Radio 1 on NTR. Do you want to know who is coming this week? Now you are here reading this!

Monday, June 26 – Bergette Lewis, singer

Bergette Lewis’ new solo album ‘We Are One’ will be released on June 30 after nearly ten years. During the last lockdown he wrote and recorded an album with singer-songwriter Maurice Speck. Autobiographical text with socially critical commentary. Lewis is a member of the contemporary formation Ladies of Soul.

Presenter: Frank van der Linden

Tuesday, 27 June – Gerard Elders, historian and author

Polls show that the popularity of the royal family is waning. Historian Gerard Elders examines whether the monarchy still has a future in his book The Future of Orange. Alders was a researcher at the Netherlands Institute for War Documentation for seventeen years and wrote the bestseller ‘Orange Zwartboek’ among other things.

Presenter: Frank van der Linden

Wednesday, June 28 – Nailg, the rapper

On Saturday July 1, Nelge will perform alongside headliners such as Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott at the hip-hop festival Rolling Loud in Rotterdam. His latest album ‘Ik zi je’ was accompanied by a mini-exhibition in which he used objects, images and photographs to help the public understand who Nelg is and where he comes from.

Presenter: Willemijn Weinhoven

Thursday, June 29 – To be determined

Presenter: Elisabeth van Nimwegen

