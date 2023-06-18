This Week on Netflix: Tons of New Movies!

Netflix is unpacking this week with a good number of new movies. Today, FilmTotaal has listed for you all the movies that will be added to the streaming service’s catalog in the coming days. From feel-good to drama: there’s something here for everyone.
3 best additions
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2022)
Direction: Josh Gordon and Will Speck | mould: Shawn Mendes, Winslow Fegli, Javier Bardem, et al | Tuesday (20/6)
Josh’s family recently moved to New York. He is finding it difficult to get used to this new city. That all changes when he discovers something special in the attic: the singing alligator Will. It’s a bit of a shock at first, but soon Josh and his parents learn to love their special roommate. Unfortunately, their nosy neighbor doesn’t think so.
I wanna Dance With Somebody (2022)
Direction: Kasi Lemon | mould: Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders, et al | Thursday (22/6)
Already in the church choir, Whitney sings Heaven’s Stars. His mother Sissy, herself a famous singer, later takes him to a performance where he is allowed to sing a song. Here she was discovered by record executive Clive Davis. A dream career lies ahead. Whitney soon develops into an international superstar.
perfect search (2023)
Direction: Numa Periyar | mould: Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers, Gina Torres, et al | Friday (23/6)
After her dramatic divorce and layoff, 40-year-old Jenna decides to return to New York in hopes of making her comeback as a fashion editor. She hits a stumbling block when she learns that Eric, the attractive young man she kissed at a party, is her new colleague – and the son of her boss, Darcy, with whom she doesn’t always get along.
And further, among other things…
Monday (19/6)
Take Care of Maya (2023) | documentary
Friday (23/6)
A traves del mar (2023) | romance
iNumber Number: Jozy Gold (2023) | crime action
King of Clones (2023) | documentary
Sen Inander (2023) | romcom
The Space Between (2021) | musical drama
Saturday (24/6)
Trolls World Tour (2020) | animation musical