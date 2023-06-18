This Week on Netflix: Tons of New Movies!



Netflix is ​​unpacking this week with a good number of new movies. Today, FilmTotaal has listed for you all the movies that will be added to the streaming service’s catalog in the coming days. From feel-good to drama: there’s something here for everyone.

3 best additions

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2022)

Josh Gordon and Will Speck |Shawn Mendes, Winslow Fegli, Javier Bardem, et al |Josh’s family recently moved to New York. He is finding it difficult to get used to this new city. That all changes when he discovers something special in the attic: the singing alligator Will. It’s a bit of a shock at first, but soon Josh and his parents learn to love their special roommate. Unfortunately, their nosy neighbor doesn’t think so.

I wanna Dance With Somebody (2022)

Kasi Lemon |Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders, et al |Already in the church choir, Whitney sings Heaven’s Stars. His mother Sissy, herself a famous singer, later takes him to a performance where he is allowed to sing a song. Here she was discovered by record executive Clive Davis. A dream career lies ahead. Whitney soon develops into an international superstar.

perfect search (2023)

Numa Periyar |Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers, Gina Torres, et al |After her dramatic divorce and layoff, 40-year-old Jenna decides to return to New York in hopes of making her comeback as a fashion editor. She hits a stumbling block when she learns that Eric, the attractive young man she kissed at a party, is her new colleague – and the son of her boss, Darcy, with whom she doesn’t always get along.

And further, among other things…

Monday (19/6)

Take Care of Maya (2023) | documentary

Friday (23/6)

A traves del mar (2023) | romance

iNumber Number: Jozy Gold (2023) | crime action

King of Clones (2023) | documentary

Sen Inander (2023) | romcom

The Space Between (2021) | musical drama

Saturday (24/6)

Trolls World Tour (2020) | animation musical